Home News Crime & Courts

Portsoy foster carer placed on sex offenders register for historic assaults on girls

One victim of former foster carer Alastair Legge, 52, told the court that his actions had “blighted” her life.  

By David McPhee
Portsoy foster carer, Alastair Legge, leaving court for indecent assaults
Alastair Legge, 52, was found guilty of indecent assaults involving two girls. Image: DC Thomson.

A foster carer found guilty of indecently assaulting two girls more than 20 years ago has avoided a prison sentence.

Alastair Legge, 52, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of two counts of sexually assaulting the girls at an address in Macduff and within a car during journeys across the region.

Legge was found guilty of touching both girls in the early 2000s, beginning when they were aged just 14 and 15, respectively.

It was stated that one of the girls, now an adult, had written a victim impact statement where she said Legge’s actions had “blighted” her life.

Accused also made sexual remarks to girls

During the trial, it was stated that Legge had gone to an address in Macduff where the girl was living and indecently assaulted her by touching her leg, bottom and breasts.

He also uttered sexual and derogatory remarks to her.

A second girl was also involved, understood to be a friend of the first victim.

She also suffered indecent assaults at the hands of Legge, who touched her on the bottom and breasts, while also staring at her breasts.

Legge also made sexual and derogatory remarks to this girl.

The offences involving both girls also took place at various locations around Aberdeenshire and within a car.

A jury found Legge, of Durn Road, Portsoy, guilty of two charges of indecent assault.

He was found not guilty of sexual assaults relating to a third girl. 

Alastair Legge, 52, was a foster carer, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told. Image: DC Thomson

Victim says assaults have had ‘harrowing’ impact

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court his client maintains his innocence but that “clearly this remains a serious matter”.

Mr Kelly said his client had been assessed as being on a “low risk” of reoffending in the same manner.

“He has of course stopped fostering but he did foster around 20 children,” he said.

“Apart from this very large blip on his character, he seems to have lived a productive life.

“And whilst these offences reach the custodial threshold, I would suggest that a community-based disposal is appropriate here.”

Sentencing Legge, Sheriff Andrew Miller told him that during the period of his offending he was a “mature man” while the two girls he preyed upon were teenagers.

“These are very serious offences, especially given the age difference and how you had come to know one of the victims,” he said.

Sheriff Miller added that one of Legge’s victims outlined the “harrowing nature” of the offences in a victim impact statement that was supplied to the court following the trial.

“This complainer considers that her life has been blighted by your behaviour towards her,” he told Legge.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller made Legge subject to a probation order and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of community service.

He also placed Legge on the sex offenders register for one year.

