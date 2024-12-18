Highland touring park owner threw table at partner during row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland touring park owner threw table at partner during row

Timothy Reed admitted a single charge of assault following the incident, which took place in the bar of the Halladale Inn at Melvich in Sutherland.

By Jenni Gee
The assault took place at the Halladale Inn in Melvich. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
The boss of a Highland touring park has admitted assault after throwing a table at his partner in the bar of the business they owned together.

Timothy Reed’s victim called 999 after the incident, which was caught on CCTV.

His solicitor told the court Reed had been “working round the clock” while his partner went “on various holidays” leading to the argument.

Reed, 62, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of domestic assault in relation to the incident at the Halladale Inn on August 20.

Argument between co-owners

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that on that date, Reed and his partner had been working in the restaurant they co-owned.

She said: “The bar closed around 9pm – an argument thereafter broke out while they were still within the bar area.

“During the argument the accused picked up a table and threw it towards the witness – it did not make contact, she moved out of the way.”

The court heard that the woman called 999 and police attended at the scene, where Reed was cautioned and charged.

He told officers: “I’m really sorry about the whole thing.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Reed, told the court her client had been “working round the clock” at the bar and touring park in the lead-up to the incident, while his partner had “been on various holidays”.

Domestic assault accused apologises

“This culminated in what has been described,” Ms Paterson told the court, adding: “He tenders his apologies to the court and to the complainer.”

The court heard that the relationship between the two was now over.

Sheriff Robert Frazer placed Reed, who has no previous convictions, on a three-month deferred sentence to allow him to demonstrate good behaviour.

He warned him: “There must be no further repetition of this behaviour or further upset – simply because it will impact on you.”