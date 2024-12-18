Highland touring park owner threw table at partner during row

The boss of a Highland touring park has admitted assault after throwing a table at his partner in the bar of the business they owned together.

Timothy Reed’s victim called 999 after the incident, which was caught on CCTV.

His solicitor told the court Reed had been “working round the clock” while his partner went “on various holidays” leading to the argument.

Reed, 62, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of domestic assault in relation to the incident at the Halladale Inn on August 20.

Argument between co-owners

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that on that date, Reed and his partner had been working in the restaurant they co-owned.

She said: “The bar closed around 9pm – an argument thereafter broke out while they were still within the bar area.

“During the argument the accused picked up a table and threw it towards the witness – it did not make contact, she moved out of the way.”

The court heard that the woman called 999 and police attended at the scene, where Reed was cautioned and charged.

He told officers: “I’m really sorry about the whole thing.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Reed, told the court her client had been “working round the clock” at the bar and touring park in the lead-up to the incident, while his partner had “been on various holidays”.

Domestic assault accused apologises

“This culminated in what has been described,” Ms Paterson told the court, adding: “He tenders his apologies to the court and to the complainer.”

The court heard that the relationship between the two was now over.

Sheriff Robert Frazer placed Reed, who has no previous convictions, on a three-month deferred sentence to allow him to demonstrate good behaviour.

He warned him: “There must be no further repetition of this behaviour or further upset – simply because it will impact on you.”