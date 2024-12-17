Serial siege man jailed again after latest Highland police stand-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Serial siege man jailed again after latest Highland police stand-off

John McDonald barricaded himself in a property and set several fires before police could bring the incident under control.

By David Love
John McDonald, left, was jailed following the siege in Parkland Place, Balintore.
Police from the Highlands, Aberdeen and the Isle of Skye were involved in a three-hour siege in Easter Ross after a “Jekyll and Hyde character” barricaded himself into a house and set several fires.

A total of 18 police officers, five specialists, an ambulance and three Scottish Fire and Rescue Service units were involved in the stand-off at John McDonald’s mum’s home in Parkland Place, Balintore, on the night of August 19 this year.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that McDonald, 45, has several previous convictions for similar offences going back five years where he would barricade himself in Tain and Balintore properties and start fires.

John McDonald – who has previously been tased by police during a similar incident in Balintore – appeared by video link at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of threatening behaviour.

His defence counsel, Shahid Latif said that his client “was a Jekyll and Hyde character whose normal elixir was alcohol, but he took something else on this occasion”.

“He has expressed remorse and regret and is ashamed of his behaviour,” he added.

John McDonald appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court

Fiscal depute Alison Wyle told the court: “About 2150 on August 19, police received reports that he was acting in an aggressive manner in the Balintore area.

“His mother advised them that he was heading for her home – a two-storey end terraced council house – and she was concerned for her property. She asked the police to remove him.”

Mrs Wylie said that two officers went to the door but got no response and then received permission from McDonald’s mother to open the door and enter.

She continued: “McDonald was standing at the doorway of the kitchen, He became immediately aggressive and told them to f*** off. They were forced to leave and call for further police units to assist.

“The accused then smashed two windows and a door window and barricaded both doors to the property using mattresses and pieces of wooden furniture.

“Thereafter he set fires within. Smoke started to appear and the police urgently requested the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

The prosecutor added that a cordon was set up and more police were called to the scene.

McDonald, meanwhile, continued to set fires, strike items in the property, shout, swear and make threatening comments to police.

Mrs Wylie said the incident lasted more than three hours before police forced entry to the house about 2am when McDonald began to make threats to harm himself and arrested him.

Jailing McDonald for 14 months, Sheriff Sara Matheson told him: “This was a utilisation of police resources which could have been better used elsewhere.”

She backdated the sentence to August 20 when McDonald, designated as an Inverness prisoner, was remanded in custody.

 