Dangerous Aberdeen paedophile jailed AGAIN after he was found with toddler murder video

An infamous serial paedophile who was due to be released from prison has been jailed for a further year and a half after he was found with sick videos showing the murder of a toddler.

Jordan Gall, 29, was brought from prison to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced over 11 additional charges, including having indecent images of children and breaching his sex offender’s order.

Gall – who has frequently appeared in court in connection with possessing indecent images of children – had more than 93 hours of illegal videos on his phone.

It was stated that some of the material found on Gall’s phone depicted the rape and abuse of newborn babies and toddlers, as well as “more extreme” material.

During a previous hearing, fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said his stash of abhorrent footage also showed a young boy, aged approximately three, being murdered.

Gall was due to be released in the new year following his imprisonment for possessing nine hours of child abuse material however that won’t now be happening.

Gall was found to have a cache of child abuse pictures and videos on a phone belonging to him between March 15 and August 18 2022.

The court heard that during a regular check on Gall’s home address on August 18 2022 police found a phone on which he had downloaded Snapchat – a breach of the sex offender’s register.

They also found he had been using various email accounts and usernames – also undisclosed to authorities and a breach of the register.

Ms Simpson told the court in June of this year that on October 6 2023 a police cybercrime unit completed a search of the phone and discovered videos and images with a total runtime of 93 hours and 50 minutes.

The fiscal depute’s description of the video and images found on Gall’s phone – which our court reporter said was the most upsetting account of child abuse she had heard in her career – is too disturbing to report.

Ms Simpson told Sheriff Ian Wallace the nature of some of the videos, including rapes and physical assault on babies and toddlers, before describing in detail how a boy “aged around three” was murdered on camera.

It is unknown where or when this apparent murder took place and The P&J is choosing not to describe the method by which the child was killed.

Gall’s device had more than 1,000 category A videos, 241 Category B videos and 402 Category C videos.

Gall also admitted nine charges of failing to notify police of owning mobile phones, email addresses and social media accounts.

Solicitor says Gall had ‘no control’ over what was sent to him

His defence agent Chris Maitland previously told the court that when Gall had received the huge file of abuse videos, he did not know it contained a child’s murder.

“The murder of a child and physical assault was not being sought out. The possession is accepted, but it was not what he was looking for,” he said.

“He had no control about what was sent to him.”

Mr Maitland went on to say: “He is sickened by his behaviour.”

The solicitor said his client had been unable to access a programme designed to address paedophiles’ offending, adding that he believed this could only be achieved by the court imposing a community disposal.

He added that Gall has been taking part in a drama class while in prison and that seems to be addressing his offending, however it does not involve the kind of in-depth assistance his client required.

“For the reasons I gave on the last occasion and this occasion, I believe that a community disposal is the appropriate way to deal with this matter,” Mr Maitland said.

However, Sheriff Wallace told Gall that, despite his solicitor’s persuasive argument, he was satisfied that “only a custodial sentence is appropriate in relation to these matters”.

“I have taken into account the nature of the offending and your failure to comply with court orders and your previous failure to comply with court orders,” he said.

Sheriff Wallace sentenced Gall, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to a total of 16 months in prison, consecutive to his current sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.