Highland rapist who preyed on five different women behind bars

A Highland serial sex attacker who put five women through horror ordeals has been jailed for a minimum 10 years – but warned his release “is a long way off”.

Derek MacKay, 38, had earlier been convicted of 25 charges including the rape of four of the victims.

A judge today hailed the “bravery” of the women for reporting how they had suffered after escaping MacKay’s clutches.

The crimes occurred between 2005 and 2020 in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Lord Mulholland told MacKay – who already had a previous rape conviction – that he was “clearly a danger to women”.

‘Your victims were incredibly brave to stand up to you’

MacKay – who maintains his innocence – was sentenced to at least 10 years behind bars as part of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The judge told him: “You subjected your victims to a catalogue of sexual and physical violence, rape, as well as coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour.

“Let me disabuse you of one thing. The reason you are in the dock for these horrific crimes is not down to your five victims – it is down to you.

“Your victims were incredibly brave to stand up to you and tell the court what you did.

“They are to be commended as, if they did not come forward, I have no doubt you would have continued in your criminal course of behaviour subjecting new victims to what these women suffered.”

MacKay – who initially refused to appear in the dock for the hearing today – was put on the sex offenders list.

‘Derek MacKay is a violent, manipulative, controlling individual’

The judge also imposed non-harassment orders banning him from contacting or approaching the victims for life.

Lord Mulholland stated it is up to the Parole Board if MacKay is ever freed.

He said from what he had heard and read “that is a long way off”.

MacKay had previously been found guilty after a trial in Inverness.

One victim recalled how she was left feeling “empty, used and worthless” at his hands.

A woman said she “sobbed her heart out” while being preyed upon.

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC said: “Derek MacKay is a violent, manipulative, controlling individual.”

As well as the 11 rape charges, MacKay, of Invergordon, was also guilty of sexual and physical assault, stalking and abusive behaviour.