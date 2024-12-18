Highland rapist who preyed on five different women behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland rapist who preyed on five different women behind bars

Derek MacKay - who attacked women in the Highlands and Aberdeen - was sentenced as part of a Order for Lifelong Restriction and has no date for his release.

By Grant McCabe
Derek MacKay was convicted after a trial at the High Court in Inverness.
A Highland serial sex attacker who put five women through horror ordeals has been jailed for a minimum 10 years – but warned his release “is a long way off”.

Derek MacKay, 38, had earlier been convicted of 25 charges including the rape of four of the victims.

A judge today hailed the “bravery” of the women for reporting how they had suffered after escaping MacKay’s clutches.

The crimes occurred between 2005 and 2020 in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Lord Mulholland told MacKay – who already had a previous rape conviction – that he was “clearly a danger to women”.

‘Your victims were incredibly brave to stand up to you’

MacKay – who maintains his innocence – was sentenced to at least 10 years behind bars as part of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The judge told him: “You subjected your victims to a catalogue of sexual and physical violence, rape, as well as coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour.

“Let me disabuse you of one thing. The reason you are in the dock for these horrific crimes is not down to your five victims – it is down to you.

“Your victims were incredibly brave to stand up to you and tell the court what you did.

“They are to be commended as, if they did not come forward, I have no doubt you would have continued in your criminal course of behaviour subjecting new victims to what these women suffered.”

MacKay – who initially refused to appear in the dock for the hearing today – was put on the sex offenders list.

‘Derek MacKay is a violent, manipulative, controlling individual’

The judge also imposed non-harassment orders banning him from contacting or approaching the victims for life.

Lord Mulholland stated it is up to the Parole Board if MacKay is ever freed.

He said from what he had heard and read “that is a long way off”.

MacKay had previously been found guilty after a trial in Inverness.

One victim recalled how she was left feeling “empty, used and worthless” at his hands.

A woman said she “sobbed her heart out” while being preyed upon.

In his closing speech to jurors, prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC said: “Derek MacKay is a violent, manipulative, controlling individual.”

As well as the 11 rape charges, MacKay, of Invergordon, was also guilty of sexual and physical assault, stalking and abusive behaviour.