Aberdeen man sentenced over historic physical assaults on children

A man who was emotionally and physically abusive to four young children has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Colin Dick, 56, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after he admitted historic physical assaults on four girls – with one of them left with permanent disfigurement after he tried to lock her in a cupboard.

The court heard some of the girls were as young as four when the assaults started and carried on until they were teenagers.

Dick’s defence lawyer – who he subsequently fired – described him as “full of remorse” for his actions over nearly two decades.

Dick told a court this week that he believed the motivation for these criminal complaints was an attempt by three of the complainers to “extort” money from him.

Child dragged into cupboard

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that on various occasions between 2004 and 2016, Dick was physically abusive to the girls.

On an unknown date between 2004 and 2005, Dick assaulted one of the girls at an address in the west end of Aberdeen, when she was between four or five after he’d attempted to lock her in a cupboard.

The child had been able to escape the cupboard, Ms Thompson told the court.

She ran past Dick who then grabbed her by the face with his hand and dragged her back into the cupboard, slamming the door shut and striking the child in the face, causing her lip to burst open and bleed.

On another occasion, he had pushed the same child to the ground as she exited a car, aged around eight or nine, while at a Mortonhall Caravan and Camping ground near Edinburgh.

“The accused exited the vehicle, grabbed and then struck [the child] with an open palm to her body, causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head on the concrete,” the fiscal depute told the court.

“She suffered a bleeding wound above her right eyebrow, which left a scar that is still visible today.”

Multiple incidents, fiscal told court

On another date when the same girl was aged around 14 or 15, she was singing when Dick ran into the room she was in and dragged her to the floor.

He proceeded to pin her to the ground by sitting on top of her.

She was struggling to breathe during this incident due to the force Dick was applying to her chest.

During an unknown date between 2017 and 2018, another child, aged around 12 or 13, Dick was restraining her on the ground by pressing her chest when he struck her to the back of the head.

On other occasions, the same girl was pulled off a stool and dragged up a set of stairs.

When she allowed her body to go limp, Dick became highly irritated, causing him to react violently by pushing her head against a wall or by slapping her to the head or body.

This happened on multiple occasions, Ms Thompson told the court.

On various occasions, all four girls described moments when the accused had restrained them to the ground by means of a reverse chokehold-style restraint, and where he would sit on their back or buttocks.

Dick would then aggressively restrain their arms behind their back.

“During these attacks, the accused would make reference to himself being assaulted as a child and would often put his hand over the mouth of [one girl] during these attacks,” the fiscal depute said.

Ms Thompson added that on some occasions, the other girls were asked to help restrain one of the girls, with Dick often insisting that the incidents be video recorded.

Distressing videos shown to court

The court was shown a series of incidents, recorded on a phone, in which Dick is attempting to restrain a young girl as she begs to be let free.

In the dock at the end of last year, Dick admitted two counts of assault, one count of assault to injury, and a final charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

But following this hearing, Dick promptly sacked his legal team – which included well-known defence advocate Gail Gianni – and attempted to retract his guilty plea.

After a protracted six month period, Sheriff Christine McCrossan informed Dick that, in her opinion, he had no basis on which he could retract his original guilty plea and moved forward with sentencing.

Representing himself in court, Dick described himself in mitigation as a “hard worker” but went on to deny ever having struck the children.

He described the girls as having displayed “learned behaviours”, placing him in an “incredibly difficult position”.

Dick also claimed that he believed the motivation for these criminal complaints was an attempt by three of the complainers to “extort” money from him.

Incidents ’caused distress’ to victims

Sentencing Dick, Sheriff McCrossan told him that “in the majority” of the charges, his actions involved a “restraint situation”.

“I did not see any out of control behaviour,” she said, adding: “Although, when I say that I’m not condoning what happened.

“I say that to show that it did appear to be some sort of restraint and this did appear to be the catalogue of the issues that took place.

“That is to say, I’m not condoning it, but I understand where it came from as opposed to visiting cruelty or random violence upon individuals.”

Sheriff McCrossan escribed the impact statements provided by Dick’s victims as “profound and very distressing to read”.

But she added that they also included a lot of talk of incidents that were not before the court and for which Dick has never been accused of.

“I’m not convinced that violence was a constant,” she went on, but stated that the incidents “caused distress” and involved a total of four victims.

The sheriff made Dick, of Rosebery Street, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

She also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Dick cannot approach three of his victims for two years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.