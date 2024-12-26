Banchory armed robber locked up again after flat raid

An armed robber has been jailed for breaking into a flat three weeks before he carried out a terrifying knifepoint raid at a Banchory Co-op.

Ben Kelbie raided the home in Arbroath shortly before his acquisitive offending escalated significantly.

Kelbie appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court by videolink from prison to admit breaking into the flat in the town’s Glenesk Place on February 2 last year, 25 days before his shop raid.

He pled guilty to stealing a games console and cash from inside the property.

On February 27 that year, Kelbie went on to hold staff at the Co-op in Banchory at knifepoint, stating he would not hesitate to hurt them.

He was fuelled by vodka, cocaine and valium when he walked into the store wielding a large kitchen knife and terrified the teenage staff.

He made off with £250 from the till and said he felt “invincible” at the time.

For that offence, 25-year-old Kelbie, of Bloomfield Gardens, Arbroath, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment and will be subject to a supervised release order when he is liberated.

Angus break-in

In connection with the latest offence for which he appeared in court, the Angus break-in, solicitor Nick Markowski said his client had a crack cocaine problem at the time.

“He’s doing well in the prison estate,” the lawyer said.

“He’s hoping to move to open conditions next year.

“The complainer is somebody who was known to him.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown commended Kelbie’s progress in jail and imposed a two month concurrent sentence.

