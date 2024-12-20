Man took advantage of drunk young woman and raped her in Aberdeen flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man took advantage of drunk young woman and raped her in Aberdeen flat

Diego Valdivieso, 30, posed as a good Samaritan and offered the young woman his bed before taking advantage of her while she was asleep.

By James Mulholland
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh

A vile rapist who pretended to be a “good Samaritan” in order to lure a drunk girl back to his Aberdeen home has been jailed for five years.

Diego Valdivieso, 30, offered the young woman his bed at his home in Aberdeen’s Rosemount area on October 9 2022 before taking advantage of her.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard on Friday how Valdivieso found the young woman in the city’s Union Street intoxicated and confused about where she was.

However, upon getting to the property, the accused sexually assaulted her while she was asleep and unable to provide or withhold consent.

The court heard how he repeatedly kissed the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, before touching her breasts and performing a sex act in close proximity to her.

He then raped her and continued with the act after she awoke.

The young woman plucked up enough courage to contact police who arrested the Ecuadorian national soon afterwards.

‘Good Samaritan’ took advantage

Valdivieso, of Raeburn Place, Aberdeen, was found guilty on charges of rape and supplying cannabis following a trial earlier this year.

The rape charge stated that the victim was “incapable of giving or withholding consent” to Valdivieso.

Judge Lord Lake had deferred sentence on him to obtain a report on his background.

On Friday, Lord Lake told Valdivieso, who watched proceedings via video link from his remand prison in Perth, that he had to go to jail for his crimes.

Passing sentence, Lord Lake said: “You posed as a good Samaritan when she found herself confused in the centre of Aberdeen.

“You offered her your bed – she was trusting and you took advantage of that when she was drunk.

“In these circumstances, I have concluded that the only disposal in this case which is appropriate is a custodial one.”

Rapist also breached bail for London trip

The court heard that before carrying out the sexual assault, Valdivieso was selling cannabis at a location between McDonald’s on Union Street and his home.

The court also heard that after his arrest, Valdivieso was granted bail on condition that he didn’t leave Scotland until the conclusion of proceedings against him. A sheriff also required him to hand over his passport.

However, the court heard that Valdivieso breached his bail by travelling to London for an event involving fellow graduates from his old university where he was robbed of his personal belongings.

He then travelled to Edinburgh where he witnessed a “serious assault”.

The court heard that Valdivieso decided to intervene in order to stop the attack – but suffered an injury which required him to be treated in hospital.

Police then arrested him for breaching bail conditions.  Valdivieso pleaded guilty to this charge at earlier proceedings.

Rapist to be deported back to Ecuador

On Friday, defence solicitor advocate Iain Jane told Lord Lake that his client has helped fellow prisoners whilst on remand at HMP Perth.

Mr Jane added: “He was sharing a cell with somebody who tried to commit suicide. He intervened to prevent that from happening.”

Lord Lake also placed Valdivieso, who is set to be deported back to his south American homeland at the conclusion of his jail term, on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge also told Valdivieso that it was clear that his victim was still “suffering” from the consequences of his actions.

He added: “It is hoped that the conclusion of the trial will help her with her recovery.”