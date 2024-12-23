Banchory man, 77, found with 2,000 images of children placed on sex offenders register

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory man, 77, found with 2,000 images of children placed on sex offenders register

George Campbell, 77, represented himself during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he was unanimously guilty by a jury.

By David McPhee
George Campbell was found unanimously guilty of downloading thousands of indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
A pensioner convicted of possessing more than 2,000 indecent images of children has avoided a prison sentence.

George Campbell, 77, was found unanimously guilty by a jury at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month of downloading thousands of pictures of children on his home computer.

It was stated by Campbell that he had only used the computer, which was situated in a small home office, to watch news and sport.

However, when police raided the pensioner’s Banchory property, they found a computer tower which was analysed and found to contain indecent images of children.

Campbell – who represented himself at trial – was convicted of downloading those images between July 24 2020 and December 12 2021.

Images found on computer tower

One detective who gave evidence at the trial told jurors that when they raided Campbell’s property, cybercrime officers checked all the household devices and found one item “positive” for indecent content.

The detective said Campbell admitted that the computer tower identified by police belonged to him.

As he was cautioned and charged, Campbell told: “It wasn’t me. I don’t know what you’re on about – I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

At trial, Campbell said he had no idea how thousands of images featuring child abuse material had been downloaded onto his device.

It was put to him that he had downloaded around 2,135 images of children, which he repeatedly denied.

Of the total number of images found on Campbell’s computer tower, 244 were of the most serious Category A.

Around 161 images were considered to be Category B, and 1,730 were Category C.

Following the trial, Campbell was found unanimously guilty by the jury.

George Campbell, 77, continued to deny his guilt as he appeared for sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

‘I do not want to be incarcerated’

As he appeared for sentence, the pensioner, who continued to represent himself, repeated that he denied his guilt despite the verdict.

He told Sheriff Ian Wallace that he carried out caring duties for his wife and therefore, in his opinion, would not be suitable for an electronic tag.

Stating that he had no previous convictions, Campbell said: “I have nothing more to say,” before adding: “Only that I do not want to be incarcerated.”

Sentencing Campbell, Sheriff Wallace told him that a report into his background had recommended programme work to “prevent you offending in this manner in future”.

The sheriff added that he was satisfied that an appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence could be imposed.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Campbell, of Auchattie Road, Banchory, subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed Campbell on the sex offenders register for two years and ordered him to take part in a sex offenders programme.

“This is for you to address your offending – the specific type of offending you have been convicted of,” the sheriff added.

