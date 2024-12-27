‘Reprehensible’ Moray paedophile vigilante who cut brake cables of innocent man’s car avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

‘Reprehensible’ Moray paedophile vigilante who cut brake cables of innocent man’s car avoids prison

In an incident that could have had "catastrophic consequences", Callum Stewart used tools to disable the brakes of a random stranger's car.

By David Love
Callum Stewart, of Mosstodloch, cut the brake cables of an innocent man's car.
A Moray man who cut the brake cables of a car he incorrectly thought belonged to a paedophile has escaped a prison sentence.

Callum Stewart, 25, had been warned jail was on the cards after he admitted tampering with the innocent man’s Dacia Duster that was parked outside a property in Mosstodloch.

Stewart’s defence lawyer Grant Daglish told Sheriff Gary Aitken that it was ” an act fuelled by alcohol and stupidity” but his client was addressing his drinking.

Sheriff Aitken previously told him: “This is borderline attempted murder.”

Fiscal depute Alison Young previously told the court that the Dacia owner had parked his car at his mother’s house before getting a bus to an event.

Car’s owner not a paedophile

She added that on June 18 2023 Stewart, of Speymouth Drive, Mosstodloch, had been drinking with a friend, who told him that a paedophile lived in the street.

“He pointed out the address and Stewart went up to the property. CCTV filmed him and his DNA was found on the car,” Mrs Young said.

“When the owner returned to pick up his car, when he switched it on, the alarm sounded that there was a fault with the brakes. The car was driveable but if he had taken it out, it would not have been able to stop.

“The owner is not a paedophile. The accused got the wrong house and the wrong car.”

When traced by police and arrested, Stewart denied carrying out the crime.

‘Your actions were beyond reprehensible’

Sheriff Aitken, who had deferred sentence until December 24 for a background report. told Stewart: “As you hopefully realise, I can barely believe how ill-advised this was.

“You intentionally left your home with tools to cut the brake pipes of someone’s car. It was a completely random stranger’s car instead.

“There is not much I can do about your stupidity but I can do something about your drinking.

It is only because you are doing something about it that I am considering something other than a custodial sentence.

“Your actions were beyond reprehensible. This could have had catastrophic consequences.”

Stewart was sentenced to the maximum 300 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay his victim £450 to compensate him for the insurance excess he had to pay to get the vehicle repaired.

 