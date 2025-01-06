Man accused of Kirkwall airport bomb threat also facing child sex charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man accused of Kirkwall airport bomb threat also facing child sex charges

Ross Buchan allegedly made phone calls from his Dundee flat claiming that an explosive device was on board a Loganair flight.

By Ciaran Shanks
Enquiries into the threat at Kirkwall Airport are ongoing.
Enquiries into the threat at Kirkwall Airport are ongoing.

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of child sex offences as well as making a bogus bomb threat about a Loganair flight.

Ross Buchan allegedly made phone calls from his Dundee flat claiming that an explosive device was on board a flight between Glasgow and Kirkwall on January 4.

Several flights were delayed and Buchan, of Pitalpin Court, was arrested to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

According to court papers, Buchan allegedly sent sexual images and videos to a child as well as making violent threats towards the youth between November 18 and 25 last year.

Sexually explicit threats

During the same time period, it is alleged that Buchan threatened to stab and kill the child as well as making sexually explicit threats.

Buchan is thirdly accused of repeatedly making phone calls with the intent of inducing them “of a false belief” that a bomb or “other thing liable to explode or ignite” was present on a plane.

The flight in question was a Loganair flight LM432 which was travelling from Glasgow to Kirkwall.

Accused remanded in custody

The flight was airborne at the time and contained several passengers and crew members.

Buchan’s case called in private on petition with no plea made on his behalf by solicitor Anika Jethwa.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan committed Buchan for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.