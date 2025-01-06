Man accused of Kirkwall airport bomb threat also facing child sex charges

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of child sex offences as well as making a bogus bomb threat about a Loganair flight.

Ross Buchan allegedly made phone calls from his Dundee flat claiming that an explosive device was on board a flight between Glasgow and Kirkwall on January 4.

Several flights were delayed and Buchan, of Pitalpin Court, was arrested to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

According to court papers, Buchan allegedly sent sexual images and videos to a child as well as making violent threats towards the youth between November 18 and 25 last year.

Sexually explicit threats

During the same time period, it is alleged that Buchan threatened to stab and kill the child as well as making sexually explicit threats.

Buchan is thirdly accused of repeatedly making phone calls with the intent of inducing them “of a false belief” that a bomb or “other thing liable to explode or ignite” was present on a plane.

The flight in question was a Loganair flight LM432 which was travelling from Glasgow to Kirkwall.

Accused remanded in custody

The flight was airborne at the time and contained several passengers and crew members.

Buchan’s case called in private on petition with no plea made on his behalf by solicitor Anika Jethwa.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan committed Buchan for further examination and remanded him in custody meantime.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.