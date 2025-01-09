Dundee fan handed year-long ban after headbutting steward at Dons match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fan handed year-long ban after headbutting steward at Dons match

Robert Alexander, 61, left the Pittodrie worker with blood pouring from his nose after the vicious assault.

By David McPhee
Football thug Robert Alexander gives a thumbs up as he leaves court. Image: DC Thomson.
A Dundee FC supporter has been banned from all UK football games after he headbutted a steward at Pittodrie.

Robert Alexander, 61, took umbrage when a member of security staff asked him to move during an Aberdeen v Dundee game in April last year.

The two men got into a verbal argument when, without warning, Alexander headbutted the 25-year-old, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious with his nose bleeding “profusely”.

His solicitor told the Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Alexander had consumed only a “small amount” of alcohol before carrying out the assault.

Accused asked to move by steward

Fiscal depute Anne MacDonald told the court that on April 13 last year, at around 3.10pm, Alexander was seen amongst a group of supporters at the Aberdeen FC football ground.

He was asked to move by the steward as the group was causing an obstruction.

Alexander was “being difficult,” so the steward approached him and “had a word with the accused, who did not take this very seriously and made certain comments that there might be violence,” Ms MacDonald said.

Alexander responded aggressively when the steward put his hand out to keep his distance.

The Dundee fan pushed the complainer, who pushed Alexander back to get him to move away and warned that he would have to leave the stadium if he did not calm down.

At this point, Alexander turned to the steward and headbutted him. The security guard fell to the ground with his nose “bleeding profusely”.

It was the steward’s belief that he was knocked unconscious for about 20 seconds following the assault, Ms MacDonald added.

In the dock, Alexander pleaded guilty to one count of assault to injury.

Robert Alexander was in high spirits as he left court. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett told the court that his client had no previous convictions for football-related violence but did have one previous assault conviction from a number of years ago.

“This took place nine months ago and there has been nothing of this kind since,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Alexander had had a small amount of alcohol that day and things were said between him and the complainer.

“There was a point where Mr Alexander was walking away and the complainer engaged him again and they came back together and he puts his hands on him.

“It is at this point that Mr Alexander acted in the way he did, but after the initial exchange my client was walking away and that could have been the end of it.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison made Alexander, of Sandy Loan, Broughty Ferry, subject to a community payback order and ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned Alexander from all UK football games for a year.

