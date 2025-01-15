Inverbervie pensioner admits sexually assaulting girl, 17, outside chip shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverbervie pensioner admits sexually assaulting girl, 17, outside chip shop

Kenneth Middleton, 69, admitted to the teenager he was drunk before he sexually assaulted her at a bus stop.

By David McPhee
Kenneth Middleton admitted sexually assaulting a teenager while drunk. Image: DC Thomson.
A pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after he indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl outside an Inverbervie chip shop.

Kenneth Middleton, 69, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted touching the girl on the breast after uttering inappropriate comments.

The court was told the girl was standing at a bus stop alone when Middleton approached her and tried to engage her in conversation, calling her “darling”.

Appearing frustrated when the teenager ignored him, he then admitted he was drunk and sexually assaulted her by touching her on her breast without her permission.

Teen tried to ignore accused

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that the incident took place at around 7.30pm when the victim left her friend’s house to walk to the bus stop on King Street, Inverbervie, near to the Bervie Chipper.

When she arrived at the bus stop, she found there was no one else there.

At 7.50pm the bus arrived and as she was waiting to board, Middleton was coming off and stated: “Hey daring, how are you doing?”

The teenager ignored this, Ms Ramzan said, adding that Middleton “appeared to be frustrated and told her he was drunk”.

“He then proceeded to put one hand on her right shoulder and with his other hand he grabbed her breast,” the fiscal depute stated.

The 17-year-old broke free of Middleton and ran onto the bus.

Kenneth Middleton will return to Aberdeen Sheriff Court next month for sentencing. Image: DC Thomson.

Middleton placed of register

In the dock, Middleton pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn called for a background report to be carried out on his client before sentencing.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Middleton, of David Street, Inverbervie, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

She also placed Middleton on the sex offenders register.

