Inverbervie pensioner admits sexually assaulting girl, 17, outside chip shop

A pensioner has been placed on the sex offenders register after he indecently assaulted a 17-year-old girl outside an Inverbervie chip shop.

Kenneth Middleton, 69, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted touching the girl on the breast after uttering inappropriate comments.

The court was told the girl was standing at a bus stop alone when Middleton approached her and tried to engage her in conversation, calling her “darling”.

Appearing frustrated when the teenager ignored him, he then admitted he was drunk and sexually assaulted her by touching her on her breast without her permission.

Teen tried to ignore accused

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan told the court that the incident took place at around 7.30pm when the victim left her friend’s house to walk to the bus stop on King Street, Inverbervie, near to the Bervie Chipper.

When she arrived at the bus stop, she found there was no one else there.

At 7.50pm the bus arrived and as she was waiting to board, Middleton was coming off and stated: “Hey daring, how are you doing?”

The teenager ignored this, Ms Ramzan said, adding that Middleton “appeared to be frustrated and told her he was drunk”.

“He then proceeded to put one hand on her right shoulder and with his other hand he grabbed her breast,” the fiscal depute stated.

The 17-year-old broke free of Middleton and ran onto the bus.

Middleton placed of register

In the dock, Middleton pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn called for a background report to be carried out on his client before sentencing.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Middleton, of David Street, Inverbervie, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

She also placed Middleton on the sex offenders register.

