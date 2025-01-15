Boy, 16, admits brutal Buckie hammer attack on man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 16, admits brutal Buckie hammer attack on man

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police: "If I wanted to kill him I would have kept going."

By David Love
Police cars on Church Street in Buckie after an assault
Police at the scene of the attack on East Church Street, Buckie. Image: Jasperimage

A 16-year-old Keith boy has been told he is in “serious trouble” after he fractured a drunk man’s skull in a hammer attack.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pulled the weapon out of his rucksack and struck the 54-year-old twice on the head during the afternoon assault in Buckie.

The youngster appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting the man to his severe injury and danger of his life.

He also pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Witnesses said a pool of blood was left on the pavement. Image: Jasperimage

Eyewitnesses said the pavement was left covered in blood after the incident on the afternoon of April 1 last year.

Fiscal depute Naomi Duffy-Welsh told the court that the boy and his victim were at a cash machine near a bus stop on East Church Street “when, for an unknown reason, words were exchanged”.

She said: “Both became aggressive, they exchanged punches. The accused pulled the hammer out of his rucksack and struck the man twice, causing him to fall to the pavement.

“The accused walked away and the complainer got up in an aggressive manner but was held back by witnesses.

“He had a fractured skull, a one-inch laceration to his head and bruising to his brain.”

‘If I wanted to kill him I would have kept going’

The rucksack was later abandoned and when found by police who had been alerted to the assault, it also had a knife in it.

As he was being arrested, the boy told police: “What do you think? The guy came towards me, he had something wrong with him. I pulled it out (the hammer) and hit him.

“If I wanted to kill him I would have kept going. I was scared. He was still moving when I left.”

Deferring sentence until February 25 for a background report and a restriction  of liberty order assessment, Sheriff Elidh Macdonald told him: “You are a young man and you are in serious trouble.”

