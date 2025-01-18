Inverness man admits scissors stabbing at Turkish barbers

An Inverness man has admitted a vicious scissor stabbing at a Turkish barbers.

Mehmet Celik assaulted stylist Ersin Bayraktar at the salon on Perth’s High Street on October 1 2023.

The 35-year-old slapped his victim’s face and pushed him to the floor, before repeatedly kicking him.

Court papers show Celik then swung a pair of scissors towards him and repeatedly punched him in the head.

The two men struggled and Mr Bayraktar fell into a chair.

Celik then stabbed him to the leg with the scissors, before pointing them at his face.

Second assault

On the same day, Celik assaulted another man, Burhan Ucar.

He attempted to punch him and tried to strike him on the head with the scissors.

Celik, of Huntly Court, Inverness, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault to injury at the Top Class Turkish Barbers salon.

Full details of the offence were not read out.

It is understood it stems from a disagreement between Celik and salon staff.

The assault was caught on the business’ CCTV camera.

Prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to allegations Celik behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the hairdressers and at Top Class Deja Vu Turkish Barbers on South Street.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deferred sentence for background reports.

“I am prepared to grant you bail in the meantime,” she told Celik.

“But you should not take that as any indication of what the final sentence will be.”