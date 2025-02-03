Man avoids prison sentence after hurling racist abuse during Palestine demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man avoids prison sentence after hurling racist abuse during Palestine demonstration

Sean Davidson, 23, was told by a sheriff he needs to "grow up" after he admitted racially abusing a man on Union Street.

By David McPhee
Sean Davidson outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A man who hurled racist abuse before spitting on a man taking part in a protest through Aberdeen city centre has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Sean Davidson, 23, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted accosting the man as he followed the protest down Union Street.

Davidson, who had been drinking, tried to cross through the throng of people to get a bus and became aggressive.

He then shouted a racist slur at the man and spat in his face.

Sheriff Philip Mann described Davidson’s actions as “disgraceful” and warned him he needed to “grow up”.

Davidson became ‘agitated’

The incident took place at around 12.50pm on September 28 last year when a protest was taking place in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan said that as the protest got underway on Union Street, Davidson was observed walking past and shouting towards the protestors.

One man, who was taking part in the demonstration, saw Davidson approach him and in turn moved towards him to see what he wanted.

Davidson then briefly spoke to him and another witness who arrived.

This conversation resulted in Davidson becoming highly agitated, at which point he spat at the first man and shouted a racist slur directly in his face.

The man who the racist abuse was directed at considered Davidson’s actions to be racially motivated at this time, Ms Ramzan said.

Following this, the two men had to be separated and moved away from each other.

In the dock, Davidson pleaded guilty to one charge of assault that was racially aggravated.

‘Completely out of order’

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman told the court that his client was trying to get around the protestors to catch a bus near the St Nicholas Street at the time of the offence.

“His position is that the protest was stopping his progress, and he was under the influence of alcohol at that time,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Davidson fully accepts responsibility for what he did and he is ashamed and remorseful.

“He doesn’t want to use alcohol as an excuse for what he did and knows what he did is shameful – he is aware his attitude needs to change.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Davidson that his actions could “quite rightly be described as disgraceful, because that’s what they were”.

“What you did, you just did because you felt like it and it was completely out of order – what you need to do is grow up.

“Assaulting someone is bad enough, but to do it by spitting in someone’s face is disgusting, apart from anything else.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Davidson, of Gardner Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

He also ordered Davidson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

