Man avoids prison sentence after hurling racist abuse during Palestine demonstration

A man who hurled racist abuse before spitting on a man taking part in a protest through Aberdeen city centre has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Sean Davidson, 23, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted accosting the man as he followed the protest down Union Street.

Davidson, who had been drinking, tried to cross through the throng of people to get a bus and became aggressive.

He then shouted a racist slur at the man and spat in his face.

Sheriff Philip Mann described Davidson’s actions as “disgraceful” and warned him he needed to “grow up”.

Davidson became ‘agitated’

The incident took place at around 12.50pm on September 28 last year when a protest was taking place in support of Palestine and Lebanon.

Fiscal depute Sophia Ramzan said that as the protest got underway on Union Street, Davidson was observed walking past and shouting towards the protestors.

One man, who was taking part in the demonstration, saw Davidson approach him and in turn moved towards him to see what he wanted.

Davidson then briefly spoke to him and another witness who arrived.

This conversation resulted in Davidson becoming highly agitated, at which point he spat at the first man and shouted a racist slur directly in his face.

The man who the racist abuse was directed at considered Davidson’s actions to be racially motivated at this time, Ms Ramzan said.

Following this, the two men had to be separated and moved away from each other.

In the dock, Davidson pleaded guilty to one charge of assault that was racially aggravated.

‘Completely out of order’

Defence solicitor Michael Horsman told the court that his client was trying to get around the protestors to catch a bus near the St Nicholas Street at the time of the offence.

“His position is that the protest was stopping his progress, and he was under the influence of alcohol at that time,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Davidson fully accepts responsibility for what he did and he is ashamed and remorseful.

“He doesn’t want to use alcohol as an excuse for what he did and knows what he did is shameful – he is aware his attitude needs to change.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Davidson that his actions could “quite rightly be described as disgraceful, because that’s what they were”.

“What you did, you just did because you felt like it and it was completely out of order – what you need to do is grow up.

“Assaulting someone is bad enough, but to do it by spitting in someone’s face is disgusting, apart from anything else.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Davidson, of Gardner Drive, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months.

He also ordered Davidson to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.