Peterhead man told police to ‘go home’ to their own country after punching microwave

A Peterhead man has been fined almost £1,000 after he verbally abused police officers and attacked a household appliance.

Marc Thomson appeared in the town’s sheriff court on Friday when he admitted to causing fear and alarm in a home he shared with his partner and her children last year.

The court heard how the 31-year-old returned to the property at 12.30am on November 23 before beginning to play loud music.

When confronted by his partner of eight years about the tunes, fiscal depute Claire Stewart described Buchan as becoming “angry”.

“He began swearing at her,” she added.

“He then punched a microwave.”

A “bang” was then heard from the kitchen when Buchan threw a mug.

Police then arrived at the property.

‘Go back to your own country’

Buchan also submitted guilty pleas to attacking an officer by kicking her and then and making threatening and derogatory remarks while being taken to a custody suite in Fraserburgh.

Ms Stewart quoted Buchan as saying: “Wait ’til I get you in a dark alleyway. I’ll bite your nose off.”

And, targeting another officer, he said: “Go back to your own country you f****** mink.”

Defence agent Gregor Forbes, representing Buchan yesterday, said his client was “wholly embarrassed about appearing in court”.

“The relationship with the partner is even better than it once was,” he added.

Sheriff Annella Cowan fined Buchan, of Bosies Bank Way, £300 for the incident in his home, £350 for attacking the officer and another £300 for his threats and derogatory remarks.