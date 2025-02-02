Skipper who vandalised fishing boat ordered to pay for the damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Skipper who vandalised fishing boat ordered to pay for the damage

Stephen Cupples was found in the wheelhouse of the Bon Ami in Lochinver Harbour, surrounded by smeared blood and smashed navigation and electrical equipment.

By Jenni Gee
Step
Step

A drunken skipper who vandalised a fishing boat and put it out of action for 10 days has been ordered to pay compensation.

Stephen Cupples was found in the wheelhouse of the Bon Ami in Lochinver Harbour, surrounded by smeared blood and smashed navigation and electrical equipment.

Now a sheriff in Tain has ordered him to cover the costs of repairing the equipment and to do unpaid work in the community.

Cupples,  32, was sentenced at Tain Sheriff Court after a hearing failed to clarify the level of loss to the business as a result of the vandalism – which Cupples had admitted in April of last year.

A previous hearing had been told that the boat had been out of action for 10 days as a result – losing the owner around £15,000 in earnings.

But solicitor David Patterson had told the court: “The £15,000 figure is just made up.”

Drunken skipper

Following Cupple’s guilty plea, fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court it was between 7 and 8pm on April 21 2024 when a Highland Council employee was made aware of a “skipper who had been drinking”

She said: “The witness […] was aware that the skipper in question was in charge of a vessel in the Lochinver Harbour.”

He was told Cupples had left a bar and was on the way back to the vessel.

When he boarded the vessel, Cupples was seen to have started started the engine and was shouting. But when the worker arrived he saw the skipper “apparently asleep in the captain’s chair”.

He was later alerted that the accused was “causing a disturbance in the wheelhouse”  and was “banging and crashing around” while “clearly intoxicated and agitated”.

The court heard he was: “Grabbing things and smashing things up” leading to police being called and boarding the boat.

“They noted there was blood smeared on numerous surfaces in the wheelhouse and significant damage to navigation and electrical equipment,” Ms Gray said.

Cupples, of Garval Road, Tarbert, was arrested and the owner of the boat was contacted.

“He (the owner) confirmed he was not covered by insurance and sustained a substantial loss that he estimates to be around £15,000,” Ms Gray said, adding that the boat had been out of action for 10 days while the owner had the damage repaired.

“The average catch for a 10-day period would be around £15,000,” she said.

But, noting that the sentence had been previously deferred for a clarification of this figure, Cupples’ solicitor David Patterson said: “The owner of the boat is unable to provide clarification because the £15,000 figure is just made up.”

At the latest calling fiscal depute Martina Eastwood explained that documentation to support the figure was not yet available, but could be gathered in advance of a further hearing, should one be set.

Sheriff Neil Wilson, however, noted that the facts of the case as agreed at the point of the guilty plea mentioned only a cost of damage of £5009.85 and proceeded to sentence on that basis, warning Cupples: “It may well be that the owner of the boat may, by other means,  seek to recover further sums of money from you.”

Solicitor David Patterson, for Cupples, told the court the former Skipper had lost his job as a result of the incident.

He said: “He consumed far too much alcohol for whatever reason he started to act in this manner – he does recall very little.

“He himself is quite surprised that he acted in this manner – he doesn’t really know why, it is something he does regret.”

Sheriff Wilson told Cupples: “You caused considerable financial loss and other inconvenience.”

He ordered him to pay compensation in the sum of £5009.85 and to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.