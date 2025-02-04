Nairn sex offender targeted underage girl and women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Nairn sex offender targeted underage girl and women

Codey Masson exposed himself to the child on several occasions and send nude photos to the women.

By David Love
Codey Masson appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Five different young women and an underage girl were pestered over a four-year period by a Nairn sex offender.

Codey Masson, who had a previous conviction for a similar type of sex offence that he committed during the same time period of August 2015 to August 2019, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The 28-year-old admitted six charges in total, one of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 and five others of communicating indecently with the women and sending photos of a penis to them and occasionally exposing himself to some of his victims.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald that most of the incidents started innocently on social media but then got increasingly sexualised.

Exposed himself in Co-op

She said that the first offence involved a girl who was around 13 or 14 years old and they met initially at his home.

“They began exchanging messages but on one occasion he met her at the Co-op on Moss-side Road, Nairn, telling her that he liked her more than just a friend,” said Mrs Gair.

“She made it clear to him she was not interested in him.”

At that point Masson “looked around to make sure that no one else was present” and exposed himself, asking the child if she would like to touch it.

“She told him to put it away and walked away from him,” Mrs Gair said.

She added that a few days later he encountered her in local woods where he apologised and cuddled her before again taking out his penis and performing a sex act on himself before asking the girl to do it for him. The girl ran away from him.

Nude photos

Mrs Gair then told of a third occasion when the girl was mourning a friend who died at a house in Nairn and Masson cuddled her, before touching her intimately and again taking out his penis.

“She told him to f*** off and got up and left the house immediately,” Mrs Gair added.

The prosecutor then narrated the experiences of Masson’s other five victims where he would repeatedly ask for nude photographs of them, send them photos of male genitalia, of himself lying naked and asking for sex from one of them.

On each occasion, Mrs Gair said, the girls rejected his advances and did not request the images or consent to them being sent.

Defence counsel, Bill Adam briefly addressed Sheriff Macdonald, telling her that his client had not offended since 2019 and it was unfortunate that the previous 2018 offence was not rolled up with these charges.

“He has gone through a social work programme and has moved on,” he added.

Sheriff Macdonald deferred sentence until March 12 for a background report and an assessment for Masson,  of Ord View Brae, to be placed on a programme for rehabilitating sex offenders.

He was immediately placed on the sex offender’s register.