Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man threatened to bury partner in the woods where no one would find her

Benjamin Hobden's campaign against his partner included threats to crash his car into a wall if she did not "shut up".

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fraserburgh man threatened to bury his partner’s body somewhere no one would ever find her as part of a campaign of abuse.

Benjamin Hobden appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing, after earlier admitting to a series of offences against his girlfriend dating back two years.

The court heard how they included “shouting and screaming” during a children’s sleepover and pushing her to her injury within their Fraserburgh home.

In another, the 33-year-old went out drinking and did not return, during which he called his partner to say he was going to harm himself and it was her fault.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley added that in October 2024, Hobden had refused to drive home with his partner and only began to do so when she contacted her father to have him take the children in a separate vehicle.

She said: “The accused refused to drive her and the children home.

“Whilst driving, the accused began swerving between lanes. He told her he was going to drive into a brick wall if she didn’t shut up.”

Hobden, of Saltoun Square in Fraserburgh, later told his then-partner: “I will take you into the woods and bury you where no one will find you.”

His behaviour came to a halt in June of last year when he reported himself to the police following another assault.

Alcohol problems

Leonard Burkinshaw, acting on behalf of Hobden, said his client had a “major difficulty” with alcohol and described it as a “hurdle” he needed to overcome.

“That has certainly contributed to him behaving in the way he has,” he added.

Of the charges, Mr Burkinshaw said: “Essentially, it’s a course of conduct over a lengthy period of time. He came to the realisation his behaviour was wholly inappropriate.”

In sentencing, Sheriff Craig Findlater ordered Hobden to complete 220 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next 12 months.

He will also be under the supervision of the social work department for the next two years, and have to take part in the Caledonian System.

“A significant part of that supervision is that you address your alcohol issues,” Sheriff Findlater told Hobden.

The Caledonian scheme works with men who have perpetrated domestic violence against women in an attempt to reduce reoffending.

During the hearing, Sheriff Findlater had put it to Mr Burkinshaw his client was “crying out” for help through it. He did not disagree.

Hobden had also been banned from contacting his partner and another woman named in the charges against him for the next six years.