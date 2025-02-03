Five-times the limit dangerous A9 driver swerved into oncoming lane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Five-times the limit dangerous A9 driver swerved into oncoming lane

David Eastman's dangerous drink-driving was described as "grotesquely horrifying" by the sheriff who remanded him in custody following his guilty plea.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place on the A9 near Lynwilg. File image: Google Street View
A dangerous driver spotted swerving into the oncoming lane on the A9 was more than five times the drink-drive limit.

David Easton had travelled from Birmingham and was driving “extremely erratically” on the A9 by Lynwilg on Saturday February 1.

A police witness following Eastman believed there would be a head-on crash as a result of his driving – which a sheriff branded “grotesquely horrifying”.

Easton, 53, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that it was around 5.45pm when a police witness on mobile patrol noticed the Citroen being driven by Eastman.

‘Extremely erratic’ A9 drink-driver

He said: “The police witness was travelling north on the A9 and observed a vehicle being driven in what he described as an ‘extremely erratic’ manner.”

The court heard that the driver was “struggling to keep to the margins of the lane” to such an extent that the police officer feared there would be a head-on collision.

The officer contacted colleagues from the roads police unit and followed the Citroen onto the dual carriageway, where other vehicles began to overtake.

“The police witness observed the vehicle being driven so erratically it almost side-swiped vehicles as they passed,” Mr Treanor told Sheriff Sara Matheson.

When the roads policing officers caught up they saw the Citroen cross into the other lane.

Driver’s ‘slurred speech’ and ‘glazed eyes’

Eastman was stopped in a layby and found to have a female passenger in the front seat.

Officers noted that he had “slurred speech” and “glazed eyes”.

A systems check revealed that he was not insured to drive the vehicle.

He was taken to the police station where a test showed his breath alcohol level to be 129 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – more than five times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Eastman, confirmed that his client had travelled to the area from Birmingham on the day in question.

He said his client had been drinking the night before and had been asked to do a friend a  “favour” by driving the vehicle.

But Sheriff Sara Matheson questioned this explanation saying: “Drinking the night before? It is 5.45pm and he is more than five times over the limit?”

Mr O’Dea replied: “He definitely has an issue with alcohol.”

He added: “Clearly the reading is high – he accepts that,” but asked the sheriff to consider releasing Eastman on bail until sentencing.

Sheriff Matheson called for presentencing reports and refused this request, telling Eastman, of Arthur Road, Lozells, that this was due to “the grotesquely horrifying nature of your dangerous and drink-driving”.

The case will call again next month.