Spurned Fraserburgh man charged after sending woman naked images

A stalker has appeared in court and admitted targeting a woman in Fraserburgh for six years.

Barry Wemyss – who has a previous conviction for stalking dating back to 2021 – sent messages, nude images of himself and chocolates to his victim despite her telling him she was not interested.

The 41-year-old appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing.

During the hearing, fiscal depute Rebecca Oakley described how the married woman and Wemyss first made contact with each other 18 years ago.

“Around 11 years ago, the accused made contact with her and she insisted she was not interested,” Ms Oakley added.

“The accused would intermittently send her messages saying they should be together and send her naked images.”

She said in the naked images Wemyss would “cover his bits”.

Moonpig card made woman feel ‘sick’

In another attempt to win her over, Wemyss, of Heritage Way in Fraserburgh, sent the woman a card and box of chocolates from the website Moonpig.

Ms Oakley quoted the inside of the card.

It read: “So, here we are for the umpteenth time.

“I’m apologising to you.

“I was hurt you felt the need to blank me.

“When you get this, hit me a text. I miss your face.”

Ms Oakley said the card made the woman feel “sick”.

Wemyss’ defence agent, Marianne Milligan, described the dynamic as a friendship that suffered a fallout.

“It seems he took his feelings out on her,” she added.

“He accepts responsibility for this. He accepts how his behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“I would argue there was no sexual gratification [to him sending the images].”

‘Particularly concerning’

Passing sentence, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Wemyss he would now be obligated to notify police of address changes due to the sexual nature of the offence.

He said: “The behaviour is particularly concerning because it’s not the first time you’ve behaved this way.

“The commitment is you have to do this work. If you don’t comply, you will come back to court.”

In addition to 180 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Findlater imposed a social work supervision order which will run for 18 months, and a non-harassment order which will prevent Wemyss from contacting his victim for five years.

Describing it, Sheriff Findlater added: “Breach of this is a criminal offence and can also carry a custodial sentence.”