Spurned Fraserburgh man charged after sending woman naked images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Spurned Fraserburgh man charged after sending woman naked images

Convicted stalker Barry Wemyss sent images of himself "covering his bits", messages and chocolates to an uninterested woman.

By Jamie Ross
Barry Wemyss appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Barry Wemyss appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A stalker has appeared in court and admitted targeting a woman in Fraserburgh for six years.

Barry Wemyss – who has a previous conviction for stalking dating back to 2021 – sent messages, nude images of himself and chocolates to his victim despite her telling him she was not interested.

The 41-year-old appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing.

During the hearing, fiscal depute Rebecca Oakley described how the married woman and Wemyss first made contact with each other 18 years ago.

“Around 11 years ago, the accused made contact with her and she insisted she was not interested,” Ms Oakley added.

“The accused would intermittently send her messages saying they should be together and send her naked images.”

She said in the naked images Wemyss would “cover his bits”.

Barry Wemyss.

Moonpig card made woman feel ‘sick’

In another attempt to win her over, Wemyss, of Heritage Way in Fraserburgh, sent the woman a card and box of chocolates from the website Moonpig.

Ms Oakley quoted the inside of the card.

It read: “So, here we are for the umpteenth time.

“I’m apologising to you.

“I was hurt you felt the need to blank me.

“When you get this, hit me a text. I miss your face.”

Ms Oakley said the card made the woman feel “sick”.

Wemyss’ defence agent, Marianne Milligan, described the dynamic as a friendship that suffered a fallout.

“It seems he took his feelings out on her,” she added.

“He accepts responsibility for this. He accepts how his behaviour is totally unacceptable.

“I would argue there was no sexual gratification [to him sending the images].”

‘Particularly concerning’

Passing sentence, Sheriff Ian Wallace told Wemyss he would now be obligated to notify police of address changes due to the sexual nature of the offence.

He said: “The behaviour is particularly concerning because it’s not the first time you’ve behaved this way.

“The commitment is you have to do this work. If you don’t comply, you will come back to court.”

In addition to 180 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Findlater imposed a social work supervision order which will run for 18 months, and a non-harassment order which will prevent Wemyss from contacting his victim for five years.

Describing it, Sheriff Findlater added: “Breach of this is a criminal offence and can also carry a custodial sentence.”