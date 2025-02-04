Woman accused of Aberdeen murder told police the location of body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Woman accused of Aberdeen murder told police the location of body

Police body camera footage shows Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, begging officers to check on Neil Jolly, telling them he was “in the bathroom”.

By David McPhee
Elizabeth Sweeney denies murdering Neil Jolly. Image: Facebook.
A woman on trial for murder has been accused of putting on “an act” to police in an effort to cover her tracks.

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, denies murdering Neil Jolly by assaulting him and repeatedly striking him to the head and body with a kettle.

Sweeney – a crack and heroin addict at the time – was acquitted on Friday of the allegation that she attempted to conceal the murder by cleaning the body of the 49-year-old in the bathroom at his flat in Aberdeen’s Marischal Court before covering his body with a duvet.

She was additionally acquitted of attempting to destroy evidence by cleaning the kettle and of assaulting Mr Jolly between June 1 and June 26 2023.

Sweeney has lodged a special defence of self-defence.

She claims that in the early hours of June 25 2023 she awoke to find Mr Jolly raping her.

Sweeney told police Mr Jolly was ‘in the bathroom’

As the trial entered its eighth day, Sweeney continued to give evidence in her own defence, where she continued to be pressed by advocate depute Erin Campbell about what she had told police after she’d called them concerned about Mr Jolly’s welfare on June 26 2023.

The advocate depute played Sweeney a section of police body camera footage from that night where she told them she believed Mr Jolly to be badly hurt and begged them to check on him, telling them he was “in the bathroom”.

At the same time as Sweeney is seen on the footage pleading with police to check on Mr Jolly, her friend Ian Gray is also speaking to another officer, stating that Sweeney had told him she had “murdered somebody”. 

When officers arrived at Mr Jolly’s address they found him dead on his bathroom floor.

“This that we’re watching on the footage, it’s all an act, isn’t it?” Ms Campbell asked Sweeney as she stopped the video.

“No, it’s not an act. I’m not a murderer,” Sweeney replied.

“Your behaviour here just doesn’t add up with the other evidence, does it?” the advocate depute said, adding: “Because the truth is you killed Neil Jolly three days before.”

“No, I didn’t kill him,” Sweeney said.

Elizabeth Sweeney denies murdering her former boyfriend Neil Jolly by repeatedly striking him with a kettle. Image: DC Thomson.

Advocate depute claims Sweeney assaulted Mr Jolly and left him in flat

Ms Campbell continued her questioning of Sweeney: “You repeatedly struck him on the head and body, and you continued to do that as he tried to defend himself…”

“No, I tried to defend myself,” Sweeney tried to interject.

“As he lay in the floor, he made his way into the hall and you kicked him in the head and he lost consciousness, didn’t he?” Ms Campbell demanded.

“No,” Sweeney replied.

“You left that house, and you didn’t get him any help, that’s right, isn’t it?” the advocate depute asked.

“No, it’s not right,” Sweeney said.

“And you later moved him to the bathroom and put a duvet over him and shut the door behind him?” Ms Campbell asked Sweeney.

“No, that’s not right,” she stated again, adding: “I’m not a murderer.”

“You continued to use his keys to get access in and out of Marischal Court, that’s right, isn’t it?” the advocate depute went on, adding: “And that’s why you knew exactly where he would be when you spoke to the police.”

“No,” Sweeney replied.

Alleged murder victim Neil Jolly. Image: Facebook.

Victim had previous convictions

Defence advocate from Sweeney, Ian Duguid KC, also called Detective Sergeant Paul Ormond-Smith to give evidence about Mr Jolly’s previous criminal record and a subsequent spell in prison.

It was revealed that Mr Jolly had 17 offences from 2022 that were related to bail breaches, breaches of a non-harassment order, all with a domestic aggravation.

It was also discovered that all charges related to one woman, a former partner of Mr Jolly’s.

Due to the number and frequency of the breaches, Mr Jolly was handed a four-month and 51-day prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on June 13 2022.

However, during cross-examination by the advocate depute it was stated by DS Ormond-Smith that the woman “consented” to Mr Jolly being in her company on the majority of the 17 occasions.

The trial, before Judge Andrew Miller, continues.

