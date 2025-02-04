Masked robber claims he was vigilante ‘getting back’ at Huntly drug dealers who got him hooked

A masked robber who claims he was a vigilante targeting dealers peddling drugs to children has been jailed for more than three years.

Drug addict Shane Cogan-Eells appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted robbing a number of people within their homes while brandishing a kitchen knife.

Cogan-Eells, 31, stole games consoles, cash, clothes and accessories – on one occasion by holding a blade to his terrified victim’s neck.

His solicitor, Tony Burgess, told the court that Cogan-Eells had been “getting back” on those who had pulled him back into drug addiction and were selling drugs to young girls.

However, Sheriff David Hall took a dim view of Cogan-Eells’ claims and jailed him for 45 months.

‘Don’t move or I’ll stab you’

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that at around 9pm on January 24 last year a man was in his home in Christie Gardens, Huntly, with a friend when they heard a noise at the front door.

As they were about to inspect the sound, two men – one of whom was Cogan-Eells – entered the living room wearing black facemasks and armed with kitchen knives.

The masked men then demanded the homeowner’s PlayStation 5, stating: “Give me that PlayStation or I’ll f****** stab you.”

Not wishing any trouble, the complainer replied: “Take it”.

One of the masked men searched the property before disconnecting the console from the TV.

While this was going on, the other man stated, “don’t move or I’ll stab you” and brandished the knife at the two men.

They left with the computer console, a plastic cup of change, and a fake Gucci bag that contained the homeowner’s angina spray.

The total amount of the items stolen was £1,140.

Held knife to victim’s neck

On another occasion, Cogan-Eells was let into the same property by a different male from the previous charge and produced a three-inch long knife.

He then demanded money while holding the knife to his victim’s throat.

They went into the living room where Cogan-Eells lifted the man’s wallet and took out £130 in cash.

It was stated by the fiscal depute that Cogan-Eells also carried out a break-in at a property in Oldmeldrum, where he stole a bicycle, a number of pairs of trainers and an Xbox games console.

In the dock, Cogan-Eells pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and robbery and one charge of assault.

He also admitted one count of housebreaking.

‘No alternative’ to prison

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that, at the time, his client had “relapsed into drug use” and decided to take out his frustration on those who he deemed responsible.

“He was angry at the fact that he had gotten himself back into drugs and was angry with those people who had got him back into drug use,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Cogan-Eells was getting back at them for getting into drug use and for getting young girls into it.”

Mr Burgess also described Cogan-Eells issues as “deep-rooted” from his childhood, due to being placed in foster care.

“These are matters of fact, they are not excuses,” Mr Burgess said.

Sentencing Cogan-Eells, Sheriff Hall told him: “You entered a flat uninvited with a facemask on, brandishing a knife and threatening those inside with physical violence.

“Then 20 days later you hold a knife to someone’s neck and rob them of a quantity of cash.”

Sheriff Hall told Cogan-Eells that, due to his offences and previous convictions, he was left with “no alternative” but to impose a prison sentence.

He sentenced Cogan-Eells, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to 45 months in prison and ordered him to be made subject to a supervised release order upon his release from prison.

