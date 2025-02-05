Woman had drugs worth up to £23,000 at her Fort William home

A drug dealer had cannabis worth up to £23,844 at her Fort William home, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

Keirein Morrison directed officers to the class B drugs when they turned up at her door to carry out a search.

Police also found £4,500 in cash and a notepad believed to contain a ‘tick list’.

Morrison, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court it was on July 22 2022 that officers carried out a search warrant at Morrison’s home in Mackenzie Court, Caol, near Fort William.

She said: “The accused was read and shown the search warrant, at which point she stated she did have cannabis within the address and was forthcoming about the location of it.”

Bags of cash and herbal material

Officers went ahead with the search, which turned up “various bags of cash and herbal material” in the bedroom, kitchen and hallway of the property.

The search also found a notebook in the bedroom, which contained notations believed to be a tick list.

Ms Hood told Sheriff Gary Aitken that the total quantity of cannabis recovered from Morrison’s home was 1589.6 grams.

She said that amount of the class B drug “had a potential value of between £15,896 and £23,844 if sold in gram deals at street level”.

The court heard £4,500 was also recovered.

Sheriff Aitken deferred sentencing for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report, and continued Morrison’s bail.

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Morrison of Kilmallie Road, Caol, reserved her comments in mitigation for the next calling of the case, which will take place in March