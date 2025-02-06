Aberdeen jewellery thief handed himself in to police because he ‘wanted to go back to prison’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen jewellery thief handed himself in to police because he ‘wanted to go back to prison’

Derek Ellington broke into The Barbers Pole in Summerhill so that he would be sent back to prison.

By David McPhee
Derek Ellington begged to go back to prison. Image: Facebook.
Derek Ellington begged to go back to prison. Image: Facebook.

An Aberdeen jewellery thief pleaded for hotel staff to report him to police because he wanted “to go back to prison”.

Derek Ellington burst into the Premier Inn on North Anderson Drive and demanded that reception staff call 999 because he had just broken into a nearby hairdressers.

As the police arrived, the 38-year-old handed them two jewellery boxes – each of which contained a silver necklace – stating that he’d stolen them and demanding to be sent back to prison.

Searching Ellington, officers also found a number of lollipops concealed in his pocket.

‘I’ve broken into the hairdressers’

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that at around 1.10am on October 31 last year, police received a call from a staff member at the Premier Inn concerning a man who was demanding that police attend.

Constables turned up and found Ellington standing outside the hotel in possession of a blue jewellery box and a green jewellery box, each with a silver necklace inside.

Ellington approached them and immediately admitted breaking into The Barbers Pole, on Summerhill Court, Aberdeen.

“I’ve broken into the hairdressers and taken the boxes from there,” he stated.

As he was cautioned and detained, a search of his jacket found a number of lollipops within his pockets that he had also stolen from the shop.

As he was being led to a police vehicle, Ellington told the officer he had broken into the barber’s shop “because I want to go back to prison”.

He added that he had gone into the shop “to look for cash” but couldn’t find any, so he took the jewellery.

Ellington then led the officers to where he had broken through a glass panelled door to gain entry to the premises.

“I smashed the bottom one,” he told them, referring to one of the glass panels.

The owner of The Barbers Pole estimated the damage to the door to be around £1,000, while the jewellery was believed to be worth around £120.

In the dock, Ellington pleaded guilty to one count of breaking into a commercial premises to steal items.

‘Custody must be inevitable’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnet told the court that his client had an unexpired portion due to an early release from a previous prison sentence.

“He accepts that custody must be inevitable,” the solicitor said, adding that Ellington had “struggled” on previous occasions when he had been released from prison.

“This offence seems to have been committed for that purpose.”

Sheriff David Hall told Ellington that he had noted he had immediately admitted his offences to police and even taken them to the location.

However, he deferred sentence on Ellington, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 