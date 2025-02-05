Family of Aberdeen murder victim Neil Jolly say they ‘got the justice he deserved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Family of Aberdeen murder victim Neil Jolly say they ‘got the justice he deserved’

"Neil was a very lonely and naive man who just wanted some company and sadly chose the wrong person."

By Ewan Cameron
Aberdeen murder victim Neil Jolly. Image: Facebook
The family of Aberdeen murder victim Neil Jolly today thanked police and the legal system for securing justice.

Elizabeth Sweeney, 36, was yesterday found guilty of killing Mr Jolly in a brutal attack at his home.

Drug addict Sweeney repeatedly struck the 49-year-old over the head and body with a kettle before leaving his blood-stained body in the bathroom of his Marischal Court flat.

Sweeney – who had historic convictions for violence and had previously served a prison sentence – claimed she was acting in self-defence, but the jury of 10 men and five women unanimously returned a guilty verdict at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Neil Jolly was murdered inside his flat in Marischal Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Speaking for the first time since Mr Jolly’s tragic death in June 2023, his family said they were pleased the jury had rejected Sweeney’s claim of self-defence.

In a statement to The Press and Journal, they said: “Neil was a very lonely and naive man who just wanted some company and sadly chose the wrong person.

“But we know Neil would never be capable of doing what he was accused of – and that was proven in court.

“We’ve got what we wanted for Neil, which was the justice he deserved, but it will never take Neil back and we as a family can only try and move on from this horrific ordeal.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the police, the family liaison officers, the justice system and Victim Support Scotland for all their help in this difficult time.”

Elizabeth Sweeney arriving at court with a cigarette in her mouth and a to-go coffee in her hand
Elizabeth Sweeney was unanimously convicted of murder at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

Detective Inspector William Murdoch said: “We acknowledge this conviction at court and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Neil Jolly at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community and wider public for their assistance during this investigation.”

During the trial the jury was shown CCTV Sweeney coming and going from Mr Jolly’s flat in the days between when he last seen alive, June 23, and when she called the police to report what she had done, June 26.

The footage also showed Sweeney going into Marischal Court on a number of occasions to change her clothes – using Mr Jolly’s keys to gain entry to the high-rise.

Witnesses and police officers gave evidence to say that Sweeney was also seen wearing trainers with what looked like blood soaked into the laces.

Elizabeth Sweeney was captured on CCTV leaving Marischal Court in blood-stained clothing. Image: Crown Office

In the days after Mr Jolly’s death Sweeney was also seen walking the streets of Aberdeen meeting friends, scoring drugs and drinking in the city centre.

On one occasion she met a male friend and went drinking for nearly 10 hours, where she could be seen on CCTV kissing, cuddling and occasionally dancing with him.

Life sentence for murderer

But in the early hours of June 26, a frantic Sweeney called the police and reported that she thought Mr Jolly was in his flat, badly injured.

Around the same time, a friend of hers, Ian Gray found Sweeney sobbing on King Street and claiming she had “murdered somebody”.

Following the verdict, which came after a nine-day trial, Judge Andrew Miller told Sweeney: “Murder is the most serious crime known to the law in Scotland.

“The only sentence it allows is life imprisonment and, in due course, you will be sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Neil Jolly.”

He added that “due to the serious nature of the crime for which she had been convicted” he would delay sentence until March 3 this year.