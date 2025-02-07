Man who made ‘throat cutting’ threat to fellow bus passenger is jailed

A bus passenger who terrified a woman by drawing his finger across his throat in an intimidating slashing motion has been jailed.

Brian Robertson appeared via video link at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges relating to threatening behaviour and an assault involving police officers.

Robertson, 43, got off a bus outside Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, and stared at another passenger through the window while making a cutting motion across his throat.

He then pointed at the frightened woman as if to suggest she would be the intended victim.

When police arrived, Robertson made a series of threats and sexual comments before finally assaulting one officer.

Woman was afraid

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the woman had intended to disembark at Raigmore Hospital on the day in question in August last year.

However, she changed her mind when Robertson alighted first and stared at her through the bus window.

Mrs Gair said: “He put his face up to the glass and drew his fingers across his neck and pointed at her.

“This left her in a state of fear and she contacted police.

“Police attended but the accused refused to give them his details.

“He challenged one of the officers to fight, putting his fists up and miming punching motions – he then made sexual comments towards them.”

Accused assaulted police officer

Mrs Gair added that Robertson was handcuffed and put in a police van and during the journey to Burnett Road Police Station and in a police cell he continued to make threats.

“In the cell, he lashed out at one officer and hit him in the face and threatened to stab him in the neck before spitting in his eye,” she stated.

“The officer suffered discomfort in his eye and when he was punched, he bit the inside of his mouth causing a small cut,” Mrs Gair added.

Robertson admitted charges of threatening behaviour, assault to injury and refusing to give his personal details to police when requested to do so.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson told the court his client had a background of mental health problems.

But he added that ongoing psychiatric support would continue for Robertson upon his release.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald sentenced Robertson, whose address was given as HMP Inverness, to a total of 12 months in prison.