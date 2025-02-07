Man who made ‘throat cutting’ threat to fellow bus passenger is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man who made ‘throat cutting’ threat to fellow bus passenger is jailed

Brian Robertson, 43, made the disturbing threat to the woman before pointing at her as if to suggest she would be the intended victim.

By David Love
The white Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A bus passenger who terrified a woman by drawing his finger across his throat in an intimidating slashing motion has been jailed.

Brian Robertson appeared via video link at Inverness Sheriff Court where he admitted a series of charges relating to threatening behaviour and an assault involving police officers.

Robertson, 43, got off a bus outside Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, and stared at another passenger through the window while making a cutting motion across his throat.

He then pointed at the frightened woman as if to suggest she would be the intended victim.

When police arrived, Robertson made a series of threats and sexual comments before finally assaulting one officer.

Woman was afraid

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that the woman had intended to disembark at Raigmore Hospital on the day in question in August last year.

However, she changed her mind when Robertson alighted first and stared at her through the bus window.

Mrs Gair said: “He put his face up to the glass and drew his fingers across his neck and pointed at her.

“This left her in a state of fear and she contacted police.

“Police attended but the accused refused to give them his details.

“He challenged one of the officers to fight, putting his fists up and miming punching motions – he then made sexual comments towards them.”

Accused assaulted police officer

Mrs Gair added that Robertson was handcuffed and put in a police van and during the journey to Burnett Road Police Station and in a police cell he continued to make threats.

“In the cell, he lashed out at one officer and hit him in the face and threatened to stab him in the neck before spitting in his eye,” she stated.

“The officer suffered discomfort in his eye and when he was punched, he bit the inside of his mouth causing a small cut,” Mrs Gair added.

Robertson admitted charges of threatening behaviour, assault to injury and refusing to give his personal details to police when requested to do so.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson told the court his client had a background of mental health problems.

But he added that ongoing psychiatric support would continue for Robertson upon his release.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald sentenced Robertson, whose address was given as HMP Inverness, to a total of 12 months in prison.