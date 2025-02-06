Prolific child predator handed new sentence after girl targeted in McDonald’s

A prolific paedophile has been handed another prison sentence after he targeted a 14-year-old girl and sent her naked images of himself.

Stewart Barclay, 24, from Turriff, left his victim with “substantial and ongoing effects” and was handed a 32-month sentence.

Barclay – who has previously been branded a “menace to teenage girls” – asked the child to be his girlfriend and began to send her crude messages, naked photographs and a short video of him pleasuring himself.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the child continually told Barclay, who was 21 at the time, that she did not want to see material like that and it was “grossing her out” but he persisted.

Barclay admitted coercing the girl into looking at sexual images and communicating indecently with her between June and December 2022 in various locations, including Turriff, a house in Elgin and a McDonald’s restaurant.

Fiscal depute Alison Wylie previously told the court the girl initially treated it as a joke but then Barclay’s approaches became more sinister and he started sending her indecent images.

She said: “On receipt of the images, she would immediately swipe them away to get rid of them.

“He would repeatedly ask her to send him back pictures in return of her vagina or breasts but she refused to do so and never sent him any. She replied that she was ‘not like that’ and it was ‘just wrong.’

“On one occasion he told her to ‘get naked’. She refused and he said he was just joking but the interaction made her feel uncomfortable.

“During a routine visit by police on March 8 2023 a phone number was found on his phone which was attributed to her.

“It was called by a detective and she disclosed to him that he had sent her naked images of himself.

“On April 18 2023 she gave a statement to police disclosing all the events.”

Serial child sex predator

Barclay – originally from Turriff but now HMP Grampian – appeared for sentence before Sheriff Gary Aitken.

Sheriff Aitken told Barclay the charge was “grave in the extreme and demonstrated a course of behaviour over six months” before jailing him for 32 months.

The sheriff also placed Barclay on a six-year long Sexual Harm Prevention Order which includes severe restrictions on Barclay’s internet use, possessing such enabled devices and a ban on communicating deliberately with any child under the age of 16.

He added: “The public can be properly protected and you can be properly managed by an SHPO rather than imposing an extended sentence.

“Any breach of the order means you can be brought back and sentenced.”

Due to the length of the prison term, Barclay is on the Sex Offender’s Register indefinitely which means he must report any new address and some personal activities like opening new bank accounts to police tasked with closely monitoring him.

Barclay has appeared in courts in Aberdeen and Banff and admitted crimes against children as young as 12 dating back to 2016.

In November 2020 he targeted another 14-year-old girl on Snapchat and send her sexual images of himself. He was jailed for that crime in 2023.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told him: “You are quite clearly a menace to young teenage women as far as I can see.”