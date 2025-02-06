Oil rig boss caught clocking 108mph in BMW handed road ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Oil rig boss caught clocking 108mph in BMW handed road ban

Representing himself in court, Lindsay Rennie, 58, described his actions as a "lapse in concentration".

By David McPhee
Lindsay Rennie admitted driving dangerously and at high speed. Image: Facebook.
A BP oil rig boss has been banned from the roads after police clocked him doing more than 100mph in his orange BMW.

Lindsay Rennie, 58, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving dangerously and at close to double the speed limit on the A92 between Stonehaven and Montrose.

Police chased Rennie – a well safe leader on BP offshore installations – for more than a mile before he finally pulled his car over to the side of the road.

Representing himself in court, Rennie – who also volunteers as a blood bank driver – accepted full responsibility and said it was a “lapse in concentration”.

However, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison described the manner and speed of Rennie’s driving as “outrageous”.

Police were carrying out speed checks

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that at around 5.17pm on July 17 last year, the area on the A92 motorway where police first spotted Rennie’s vehicle had a bus stop on either side of the road and was near a junction.

However, the bus stops were not in use at the time, she added.

Ms Mann added that Rennie was driving the orange BMW as part of his employment and was spotted by officers who were carrying out static speed checks at the roadside of the A92 between Stonehaven and Montrose, near Catterline.

The laser speed gun used by police clocked Rennie driving at a top speed of 108mph in a 60mph zone.

Officers then pursued Rennie’s vehicle in an attempt to catch up with him.

But he continued to drive at more than 100mph for over a mile until he eventually slowed down, where he was cautioned and charged.

Appearing in the dock, Rennie pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving and at a speed that grossly exceeded the speed limit.

‘I have no defence’

Speaking in his own defence in the dock, stated that he would “like to apologise to the court” for the manner of his driving.

“It was a lapse in concentration, and I take full responsibility for my actions on that day,” he said.

Rennie added: “I have no defence, I do not know why I was driving at that speed at that location.”

The BP well site leader also stated that he volunteered as a blood bank delivery driver.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison told Rennie: “You appear before this court as a first offender, but this is quite a serious charge.

“The speeds that you were going at were outrageous,” adding that Rennie was fortunate that road conditions that day were good, or the outcome could have been much worse.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison banned Rennie, of Denfield Gardens, Arbroath, from the roads for 16 months and imposed a fine of £640.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 