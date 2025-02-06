Oil rig boss caught clocking 108mph in BMW handed road ban

A BP oil rig boss has been banned from the roads after police clocked him doing more than 100mph in his orange BMW.

Lindsay Rennie, 58, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted driving dangerously and at close to double the speed limit on the A92 between Stonehaven and Montrose.

Police chased Rennie – a well safe leader on BP offshore installations – for more than a mile before he finally pulled his car over to the side of the road.

Representing himself in court, Rennie – who also volunteers as a blood bank driver – accepted full responsibility and said it was a “lapse in concentration”.

However, Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison described the manner and speed of Rennie’s driving as “outrageous”.

Police were carrying out speed checks

Fiscal depute Anne Mann told the court that at around 5.17pm on July 17 last year, the area on the A92 motorway where police first spotted Rennie’s vehicle had a bus stop on either side of the road and was near a junction.

However, the bus stops were not in use at the time, she added.

Ms Mann added that Rennie was driving the orange BMW as part of his employment and was spotted by officers who were carrying out static speed checks at the roadside of the A92 between Stonehaven and Montrose, near Catterline.

The laser speed gun used by police clocked Rennie driving at a top speed of 108mph in a 60mph zone.

Officers then pursued Rennie’s vehicle in an attempt to catch up with him.

But he continued to drive at more than 100mph for over a mile until he eventually slowed down, where he was cautioned and charged.

Appearing in the dock, Rennie pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving and at a speed that grossly exceeded the speed limit.

‘I have no defence’

Speaking in his own defence in the dock, stated that he would “like to apologise to the court” for the manner of his driving.

“It was a lapse in concentration, and I take full responsibility for my actions on that day,” he said.

Rennie added: “I have no defence, I do not know why I was driving at that speed at that location.”

The BP well site leader also stated that he volunteered as a blood bank delivery driver.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison told Rennie: “You appear before this court as a first offender, but this is quite a serious charge.

“The speeds that you were going at were outrageous,” adding that Rennie was fortunate that road conditions that day were good, or the outcome could have been much worse.

Sheriff Grant-Hutchison banned Rennie, of Denfield Gardens, Arbroath, from the roads for 16 months and imposed a fine of £640.

