Inverness nightmare neighbour finally jailed over shotgun death threats

An Inverness nightmare neighbour who made threats to kill and hinted at having a shotgun has been jailed for two months.

Donald Bain, 73, hurled abuse at a woman and threatened to kill her and her partner.

He shouted: “Where’s your police now? Send your troops,” and told her partner: “I will destroy you and your police b****.”

Bain, a former police officer, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 14 last year.

He had previously been convicted of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and uttering threats towards a neighbour’s brother whilst brandishing a knife in what a sheriff described as “quite a serious incident”.

Shotgun mentioned before death threat

At this sentencing hearing, fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that during the 90-minute incident, Bain mentioned a shotgun.

He said: “I’m going to f***ing kill you both. Say goodbye to your number (a reference to a police officer’s identity number). Where’s your police now? Send your troops.”

“The woman called the police and her partner, who returned to the property and found Bain in the street still shouting and swearing, saying: ‘Cowards. I know you are home. I can see your car’.”

Inverness nightmare neighbour’s threats

Ms Gray added: “Her partner recorded him on his phone and during the recording, the accused said:’I will kill you. I will destroy you and your police b****.’ Police were contacted again.”

Bain’s solicitor, Samantha Morrison, said that her client “cannot recall much due to drinking and prescribed medication.”

Sheriff Gordon Lamont calculated a number of earlier offences which involved similar disruptive and abusive behaviour.

He told Bain: “The court’s patience is at an end. I note your similar previous convictions over a period of years which must have been deeply upsetting for your neighbours.”

Sheriff Lamont jailed Bain, of Birchwood Road, Inshes Wood, for two months.