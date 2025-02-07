Inverness nightmare neighbour finally jailed over shotgun death threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness nightmare neighbour finally jailed over shotgun death threats

Donald Bain was sentenced to two months in prison after referencing a shotgun and making threats to his neighbours in Inverness.

By Court Reporter
Nightmare neighbour Donald Bain was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court after making threats. Image: DC Thomson
An Inverness nightmare neighbour who made threats to kill and hinted at having a shotgun has been jailed for two months.

Donald Bain, 73, hurled abuse at a woman and threatened to kill her and her partner.

He shouted: “Where’s your police now? Send your troops,” and told her partner: “I will destroy you and your police b****.”

Bain, a former police officer, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on December 14 last year.

He had previously been convicted of threatening or abusive behaviour by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and uttering threats towards a neighbour’s brother whilst brandishing a knife in what a sheriff described as “quite a serious incident”.

Shotgun mentioned before death threat

At this sentencing hearing, fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that during the 90-minute incident, Bain mentioned a shotgun.

He said: “I’m going to f***ing kill you both. Say goodbye to your number (a reference to a police officer’s identity number). Where’s your police now? Send your troops.”

“The woman called the police and her partner, who returned to the property and found Bain in the street still shouting and swearing, saying: ‘Cowards. I know you are home. I can see your car’.”

Inverness nightmare neighbour’s threats

Ms Gray added: “Her partner recorded him on his phone and during the recording, the accused said:’I will kill you. I will destroy you and your police b****.’ Police were contacted again.”

Bain’s solicitor, Samantha Morrison, said that her client “cannot recall much due to drinking and prescribed medication.”

Sheriff Gordon Lamont calculated a number of earlier offences which involved similar disruptive and abusive behaviour.

He told Bain: “The court’s patience is at an end.  I note your similar previous convictions over a period of years which must have been deeply upsetting for your neighbours.”

Sheriff Lamont jailed Bain, of Birchwood Road, Inshes Wood, for two months.

 