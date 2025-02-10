Gangster handed further jail time after trying to carry out organised crime from inside prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Gangster handed further jail time after trying to carry out organised crime from inside prison

Keith Whyte, 34, appeared via videolink at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted attempting to orchestrate the use of almost £12,000 in cash for nefarious purposes. 

By David McPhee
Keith Whyte was jailed on drugs charges in 2014. Image: Police Scotland.
Keith Whyte was jailed on drugs charges in 2014. Image: Police Scotland.

A gangster has been handed extra jail time after he tried to carry out organised crime from inside prison.

Keith Whyte, 34, appeared via videolink at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted attempting to orchestrate the use of almost £12,000 in cash for nefarious purposes.

Text messages between Whyte and two other people show he acted as the gang leader and ordered a female contact to hand over the money to another man.

But the cash was intercepted by police as Whyte’s contact attempted to leave the north-east in a car.

It is unclear what Whyte – who was jailed in 2014 after being caught with £679,000 worth of cocaine – wanted the money to be used for.

Prisoner had phone and sim

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that a police operation – named Operation Sloth – was set up to investigate the activities of organised crime groups (OCGs)  in Aberdeen.

Whyte was identified as a “significant member” of an OCG as part of Operation Sloth.

At the time of this offence, Whyte was a prisoner of HMP Addiwell, where police had found intelligence concerning his involvement in organised crime while inside the prison.

It was established that Whyte had access to a mobile phone and a sim card and had been using it to message a female contact of his.

She was also documented as visiting him on May 9 2023 and June 1 2023.

Another male contact had also been in contact with Whyte and was identified as a drug and cash courier based in Fife.

On June 28 2023, police received intelligence that a vehicle had travelled to Aberdeen from Fife that had either conveyed drugs or cash.

They stopped the car later that day as it left Aberdeen and found £11,910 in cash in an envelope underneath the passenger seat.

The driver claimed that the cash was his “life savings” and that he had planned to buy a car with it in Aberdeen.

The man’s mobile phone was examined and found to contain messages that showed Whyte orchestrated the transfer of the £11,910 between his female and male contact, who were unknown to each other prior to this.

Police then obtained CCTV that showed the woman had over an envelope to the male in an Aberdeen city centre car park during her lunch break from work.

Appearing in court via video, Whyte pleaded guilty to committing an offence connected to organised crime by directing the transfer and acquisition of criminal property.

Prison term ‘entirely meritable’

Defence solicitor Ross Dow told the court that his client accepts that he was involved in the transfer of the cash but said that it was in relation to a debt that Whyte had accrued upon his imprisonment for a previous offence.

“He was immediately put under pressure to pay the debt,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Whyte accepted that, on this occasion, that a custodial sentence is entirely meritable.”

Mr Dow added that since this incident came to light, Whyte had been subjected to regular searches of his cell which had come up clean.

Sheriff David Hall told Whyte: “You clearly understand this is a serious matter as you pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

He jailed Whyte, whose address was given as HMP Addiewell, for 18 months, consecutive to his current sentence.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 