Radioactive gas alert at Inverness court building forces staff out

Potentially harmful radioactive gas has been discovered in Inverness Justice Centre and caused parts of the building to be cleared.

Workers inside the Longman Road complex were today told that “raised levels” of radon had been detected in sections of the building.

Workers – including those who work within the Victim Support Scotland office – have now been moved to another area of the building for their own safety.

It is understood a room in the cell block has also been put on restricted time use.

Radon is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas which is harmful when inhaled. It is produced from the natural radioactive decay of uranium, which is found in all rocks and soils.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is a major cause of lung cancer and accounts for up to 14% of all cases in a country.

The memo was issued to court staff earlier today, warning them of discovery.

It read: “I have been advised that raised levels of radon have been recorded in certain areas of the building. The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service is communicating with those organisations affected.

“As a result, steps have been taken to relocate the staff who work within the Victim Support Scotland Office to another area of the building, to ensure they are protected from any potential harm.”

Journalists kept in dark about health hazard

The warning to staff went on to say “no further steps have been necessary at this time” and “an official communication will be issued to the press”.

Sheriffs, lawyers, police, clerks and other court staff were informed of the radon discovery earlier today.

However journalists, who also have an office in the building and sit in court every day, were not told of the potential health hazard.

Journalist David Love said he was upset that reporters were left in the dark – and questioned whether it was because of concerns that the radon discovery would be reported ahead of an official announcement.

He said: “Clearly the court’s PR machine was made the priority rather than notifying the risk to reporters.

“Could it be they were worried we would spill the beans too early? Of course it was. We have many questions to ask about this. Angry isn’t the word for it.”

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has been contacted for comment.