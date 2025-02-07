Radioactive gas alert at Inverness court building forces staff out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Radioactive gas alert at Inverness court building forces staff out

A section of the Inverness Justice Centre has been sealed off after "raised levels" of cancer-causing radon were discovered.

By Jamie Ross
Potentially harmful radioactive gas was discovered at Inverness Justice Centre.
Potentially harmful radioactive gas has been discovered in Inverness Justice Centre and caused parts of the building to be cleared.

Workers inside the Longman Road complex were today told that “raised levels” of radon had been detected in sections of the building.

Workers – including those who work within the Victim Support Scotland office – have now been moved to another area of the building for their own safety.

It is understood a room in the cell block has also been put on restricted time use.

Radon is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas which is harmful when inhaled. It is produced from the natural radioactive decay of uranium, which is found in all rocks and soils.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is a major cause of lung cancer and accounts for up to 14% of all cases in a country.

The white Inverness Justice Centre
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The memo was issued to court staff earlier today, warning them of discovery.

It read: “I have been advised that raised levels of radon have been recorded in certain areas of the building. The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service is communicating with those organisations affected.

“As a result, steps have been taken to relocate the staff who work within the Victim Support Scotland Office to another area of the building, to ensure they are protected from any potential harm.”

Journalists kept in dark about health hazard

The warning to staff went on to say “no further steps have been necessary at this time” and “an official communication will be issued to the press”.

Sheriffs, lawyers, police, clerks and other court staff were informed of the radon discovery earlier today.

However journalists, who also have an office in the building and sit in court every day, were not told of the potential health hazard.

Journalist David Love said he was upset that reporters were left in the dark – and questioned whether it was because of concerns that the radon discovery would be reported ahead of an official announcement.

He said: “Clearly the court’s PR machine was made the priority rather than  notifying the risk to reporters.

“Could it be they were worried we would spill the beans too early? Of course it was. We have many questions to ask about this. Angry isn’t the word for it.”

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service has been contacted for comment.