Man threatened to ‘cut off’ partner’s head when she revealed she was pregnant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man threatened to ‘cut off’ partner’s head when she revealed she was pregnant

Dawid Gierasimczuk, 40, admitted making threats towards the woman in the days following her sharing picture of a positive pregnancy test.

By David McPhee
Dawid Gierasimczuk admitted carrying out a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner. Image: Facebook.
Dawid Gierasimczuk admitted carrying out a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner. Image: Facebook.

A man has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after he threatened to “cut off her head” when she revealed she was pregnant.

Dawid Gierasimczuk, 40, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making terrifying and racist threats towards the woman in the days following her sharing picture of a positive pregnancy test.

Instead of being happy upon finding out the news, Gierasimczuk told his ex-partner that when he returned home, he would “do hell for her” and “go back to jail” if he had to.

Gierasimczuk also throttled the woman, made racist remarks about her and threatened to “cut off” her head and “cut her eyes out”.

The terrified woman then went to police due to concerns Gierasimczuk might kill her.

Spat in woman’s face

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that on May 2 2023, Gierasimczuk and the woman were having an argument at a property they resided in together on Barvas Walk, Aberdeen, when he placed his hands around her throat.

He applied pressure for around a minute before letting go, the fiscal depute said.

Following this, Gierasimczuk picked up a lamp and brandished it at the woman before leaving the property.

During another argument, Gierasimczuk spat directly into the woman’s face.

On October 23 2023, the woman sent Gierasimczuk a WhatsApp message with a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

She then received a flood of messages from Gierasimczuk demanding that she abort the pregnancy along with messages that stated, “When I back home I will do hell for you” and “for that you will pay for everything”.

Gierasimczuk then added that he “will go back to jail”, which scared and intimidated the woman.

Around 9pm the following evening, the woman and Gierasimczuk were within their bedroom when an argument ensued.

He again became irate and stood above the woman, who was lying on the bed.

“The complainer was fearful that accused may assault her,” Ms Thompson told the court.

Racist remarks

“The accused began shouting remarks similar to ‘you’re black’ and ‘black people are not nice’ amongst other comments that the complainer perceived to be racist.

“He also threatened to ‘cut off her head’, ‘cut her eyes out’ and ‘put at the back’.

“The complainer recorded some of the argument with the accused on her mobile phone and in which the accused can be overheard to state something similar to ‘l cut your head’ and ‘you want laptop off your face’.”

Frightened by this, the woman contacted the police to make a statement due to fears that Gierasimczuk might kill her due to his escalating behaviour.

When she attended at the police station, she also handed over screenshots of messages and audio recordings of their argument.

In the dock, Gierasimczuk pleaded guilty to one count of carrying out a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner.

‘He needs help’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that after hoping the couple might get back together, his client has now “accepted that the relationship is over”.

“He needs help to improve his mental health and his dealings with women,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Gierasimczuk had been going through a period of drinking and taking drugs, and he does recognise the impact [his actions] have had on the complainer.

“He needs to work on his deep-rooted problems.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff David Hall made Gierasimczuk, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Gierasimczuk to take part in a domestic abuse programme and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for three years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 