Man threatened to ‘cut off’ partner’s head when she revealed she was pregnant

A man has been ordered to stay away from his former partner after he threatened to “cut off her head” when she revealed she was pregnant.

Dawid Gierasimczuk, 40, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted making terrifying and racist threats towards the woman in the days following her sharing picture of a positive pregnancy test.

Instead of being happy upon finding out the news, Gierasimczuk told his ex-partner that when he returned home, he would “do hell for her” and “go back to jail” if he had to.

Gierasimczuk also throttled the woman, made racist remarks about her and threatened to “cut off” her head and “cut her eyes out”.

The terrified woman then went to police due to concerns Gierasimczuk might kill her.

Spat in woman’s face

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that on May 2 2023, Gierasimczuk and the woman were having an argument at a property they resided in together on Barvas Walk, Aberdeen, when he placed his hands around her throat.

He applied pressure for around a minute before letting go, the fiscal depute said.

Following this, Gierasimczuk picked up a lamp and brandished it at the woman before leaving the property.

During another argument, Gierasimczuk spat directly into the woman’s face.

On October 23 2023, the woman sent Gierasimczuk a WhatsApp message with a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

She then received a flood of messages from Gierasimczuk demanding that she abort the pregnancy along with messages that stated, “When I back home I will do hell for you” and “for that you will pay for everything”.

Gierasimczuk then added that he “will go back to jail”, which scared and intimidated the woman.

Around 9pm the following evening, the woman and Gierasimczuk were within their bedroom when an argument ensued.

He again became irate and stood above the woman, who was lying on the bed.

“The complainer was fearful that accused may assault her,” Ms Thompson told the court.

Racist remarks

“The accused began shouting remarks similar to ‘you’re black’ and ‘black people are not nice’ amongst other comments that the complainer perceived to be racist.

“He also threatened to ‘cut off her head’, ‘cut her eyes out’ and ‘put at the back’.

“The complainer recorded some of the argument with the accused on her mobile phone and in which the accused can be overheard to state something similar to ‘l cut your head’ and ‘you want laptop off your face’.”

Frightened by this, the woman contacted the police to make a statement due to fears that Gierasimczuk might kill her due to his escalating behaviour.

When she attended at the police station, she also handed over screenshots of messages and audio recordings of their argument.

In the dock, Gierasimczuk pleaded guilty to one count of carrying out a course of conduct that was abusive to his former partner.

‘He needs help’

Defence solicitor Christopher Maitland told the court that after hoping the couple might get back together, his client has now “accepted that the relationship is over”.

“He needs help to improve his mental health and his dealings with women,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Gierasimczuk had been going through a period of drinking and taking drugs, and he does recognise the impact [his actions] have had on the complainer.

“He needs to work on his deep-rooted problems.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff David Hall made Gierasimczuk, of Brierfield Terrace, Aberdeen, subject to a community payback order with supervision and ordered him to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Gierasimczuk to take part in a domestic abuse programme and put a non-harassment order in place, meaning he cannot approach his former partner for three years.

