Man called takeaway workers a racial slur and made religious jibes

A man called Inverness takeaway workers a racial slur and then made offensive religious jibes.

Tomas Karfik asked staff members at Max’s 2 on Lombard Street if they served halal meat before launching into his tirade.

The workers told him they did not and directed him to a sign stating the same, but he called them “Dirty p*** b******s” before making offensive references to key religious figures in Islam.

Karfik, 33, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour with racial and religious aggravations.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around 8.45pm on February 6 when Karfik entered Max’s 2 on Lombard Street, where the two men were working.

Ms Gray said Karfik began the encounter by “immediately asking if they sold halal meat”.

She said: “The witness advised they did not and had a sign outside stating this.”

Inverness takeaway workers called racial slur

However, Karfik then began shouting, calling them “dirty p*** b******s” before making offensive references to key figures in Islam.

Karfik was asked to leave repeatedly but refused to do so.

“He kept walking out and then coming back and continued to repeat the same remarks,” Ms Gray told Sheriff Gordon Lamont.

The court heard that one of the shop workers used his mobile phone out to record the accused while he was shouting the abuse at them.

The police were called on the Shop Safe radio as well as via 999 and officers attended at the scene, where they found Karfik still outside “pointing inside and shouting”

“It was clear he was causing a disturbance,” Ms Gray said.

Karfik was spoken to then arrested.

Man made religious jibes to police

“He began to make further remarks to police stating things such as “They worship paedophiles.”

He continued to make the comments despite warnings to stop

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Karfik, told the court that his client was a Czech national and had been living in a tent in the grounds of a city centre church. He said Karfik was not receiving any benefits.

He said: “He is living in the tent supported by a patron of the church.

“The background to this offence is he was heavily intoxicated. He tells me someone from the church gave him access to alcohol – five bottles of Budweiser

“He was so intoxicated and he went to the shop for food.”

Sheriff Lamont initially adjourned the case over lunchtime so that the address given could be checked with the landowner before considering whether bail would be appropriate.

But when the case reconvened there had been a development.

Mr O’Dea explained: “He has been visited today by members from the Home Office immigration department. They are going to arrange deportation – he is willingly cooperating with that.”

The sheriff remanded Karfik in custody pending the preparation of a criminal justice social work report noting: “No doubt the report will take into account what will happen.”

On hearing this Karfik addressed the bench directly stating: “But you realise that you are going to have to pay a lot of money to keep me somewhere in jail? You are just wasting people’s money!”

As he was led away from the dock he could be heard to say: “Free hotel? Why not?”

The case will call again next month.