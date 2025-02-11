Drink-driving salon owner caught five times the limit while doing Sober October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drink-driving salon owner caught five times the limit while doing Sober October

Gillian Macleod, 36, was only a day away from completing her stint of charity sobriety when police caught her drink-driving.

By David McPhee
Gillian Macleod was caught drink-driving while taking part in Sober October. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeenshire beauty salon boss was caught drink-driving despite publicly pledging to give up booze for Sober October.

Gillian Macleod had managed to abstain from alcohol for almost the entire month but on October 30 she was found to be more than five times the limit.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told police stopped the 36-year-old’s red Audi TT near Potterton after the manner of her driving came to their attention.

Macleod – who is now banned from the roads for over two years – had given up alcohol in order to raise money for charity and even posted about her participation in Sober October on social media exactly a month before she was stopped by police.

Gillian Macleod was taking part in Sober October. Image: Facebook.

“Me and a few friends are pledging sober October starting tomorrow,” she wrote on Facebook. “Too many bad/sad things happening right now.”

Red Audi TT stopped by police

The court was told that Macleod had left her house to drive to her place of work on the morning of October 30 last year but was stopped on the B999 Tarves to Cloverhill Road at Potterton.

Macleod, who was found to be the driver of the vehicle, was stopped due to the manner of her driving.

Soon after they’d stopped Macleod, police officers believed they had reasonable cause to make her subject to a roadside breath test, which produced a positive result.

Upon being cautioned and arrested, Macleod was again breathalysed at Kitybrewster Police Station.

She gave a reading of 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – almost six times the legal limit of 22mcg.

In the dock, Macleod pleaded guilty to one charge of drink-driving.

Gilliam Macleod, 36, was raising cash to take part in Sober October to raise money for cancer charity Macmillan. Image: Facebook.

Accused has sought help

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had “not driven a long distance” when she was stopped by the police.

He added that Macleod had been going through some “difficult personal circumstances” at the time.

“This led to a bit of a binge drinking session,” Mr Kelly said, adding that his client had “now sought the appropriate help” for her alcohol issues.

Sheriff Mark Thorley disqualified Macleod, of Shaw Crescent, Aberdeen, from driving for 25 months and fined her a total of £790.

Macleod managed to raise £249.90 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

