Pair appear in court after alleged serious assault in Invergordon

Two men have appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court following an alleged street attack in Invergordon last week.

Emergency services were called to Invergordon’s High Street at around 1.30am on Thursday, February 6, following reports of a disturbance.

Two men were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment and were arrested in connection with a serious assault.

Kevin Johnson, 38, from Inverness, made no plea to an allegation of assault to severe injury and danger of life. was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

Alasdair Johnson, 35, from Invergordon, was charged with assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and was also remanded in custody.