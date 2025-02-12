Inverness troublemaker gyrated on bar and declared he was a rapist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Inverness troublemaker gyrated on bar and declared he was a rapist

Conor Howell, 31, from Merseyside also said he was a human trafficker and had done jail time in Spain.

By David Love
Facade of Revolution.
The incident took place in Revolution in Church Street, Inverness, last summer.

Staff at an Inverness pub were shocked when a drunk customer lay on their counter and declared he was involved in human trafficking and had raped a girl in Spain.

Conor Howell, 31, from Merseyside, was in Revolution Bar with three friends when the incident happened on June 19 last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the group had bought a 1.75 litre bottle of vodka to drink between them.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “Conor Howell jumped on the bar and made comments about having been in a Spanish jail, was involved in human trafficking and had raped a girl.

“He then made grinding movements while lying on the bar. He was told many times to get off and that they all had to leave.

“Staff contacted police because staff feared the situation may escalate.”

Resisting arrest

Howell’s co-accused, Sean Gates, 26, of Wentworth Avenue, Wallasey, made a derogatory remark to one of the employees, telling her: “Who do you think you are, you f****** little c***”.

When they all tried to leave with the bottle of vodka, they made further offensive remarks to a female member of staff about her breasts and then walked out.

Police were informed and Howell and Gates were traced to Huntly Street, where Howell resisted arrest by waving his arms, pushing against the officers and attempting to kick out.

Ms Silver said he had to be put to the ground to be restrained.

Howell, of Gladstone Road, Seacombe, admitted resisting or obstructing police in the course of their duty and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Gates pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Howell had sentence deferred until March 20 for a background report and was warned by Sheriff Aitken that he could be jailed.

Gates was fined a total of £840.