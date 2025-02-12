Inverness troublemaker gyrated on bar and declared he was a rapist

Staff at an Inverness pub were shocked when a drunk customer lay on their counter and declared he was involved in human trafficking and had raped a girl in Spain.

Conor Howell, 31, from Merseyside, was in Revolution Bar with three friends when the incident happened on June 19 last year.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told the group had bought a 1.75 litre bottle of vodka to drink between them.

Fiscal depute Victoria Silver told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “Conor Howell jumped on the bar and made comments about having been in a Spanish jail, was involved in human trafficking and had raped a girl.

“He then made grinding movements while lying on the bar. He was told many times to get off and that they all had to leave.

“Staff contacted police because staff feared the situation may escalate.”

Resisting arrest

Howell’s co-accused, Sean Gates, 26, of Wentworth Avenue, Wallasey, made a derogatory remark to one of the employees, telling her: “Who do you think you are, you f****** little c***”.

When they all tried to leave with the bottle of vodka, they made further offensive remarks to a female member of staff about her breasts and then walked out.

Police were informed and Howell and Gates were traced to Huntly Street, where Howell resisted arrest by waving his arms, pushing against the officers and attempting to kick out.

Ms Silver said he had to be put to the ground to be restrained.

Howell, of Gladstone Road, Seacombe, admitted resisting or obstructing police in the course of their duty and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Gates pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Howell had sentence deferred until March 20 for a background report and was warned by Sheriff Aitken that he could be jailed.

Gates was fined a total of £840.