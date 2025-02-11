Man armed with vacuum attachment demanded helicopter to London during Alness siege drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man armed with vacuum attachment demanded helicopter to London during Alness siege drama

Patrick Muldoon held a knife to a male hostage's neck during the siege in Westford. He also threatened to kill his partner and stab police.

By Jenni Gee
The siege took place in Westford, Alness. Image: Google Street View.
A man armed with a vacuum attachment demanded a helicopter to London during a siege in Alness, a court has heard.

Hostage-taker Patrick Muldoon brandished the implement during an incident in the town’s Westford, claiming to have a firearm.

He had already held a knife to a man’s throat and made threats to kill his partner and stab police.

Muldoon, 24, appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of threatening behaviour, abduction and assault as well as breaching a bail condition to stay away from his partner.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that on November 15 police received reports of a domestic incident between Muldoon and his partner.

They went to a house in Westford where Muldoon was heard shouting and swearing at the woman in an aggressive manner.

The officers identified themselves and the woman came out looking “visibly upset”.

Muldoon then locked the doors before walking around the property shouting: “It’s a siege!”

He appeared at a window and said: “If anyone comes in I will stab them!”

The court heard that Muldoon grabbed a man who was inside the property and placed him in a headlock, stating: “I’ve a hostage – if police barge in the door I will stab him and the police”

He then began to damage the inside of the property.

Police asked the other man if he was able to get out but he told them he couldn’t, after which Muldoon grabbed a kitchen knife and held it to the man’s throat stating: “I’m going nowhere.”

“The accused was observed to repeatedly hold a knife to the throat of [the hostage]” Ms Young told the court.

Muldoon then went to the upstairs of the property and began shouting to his partner, calling her a “fat c***” and saying he would kill her.

He told police he had been released from prison and had come to Alness to “get his hole” – in spite of a bail conditioning preventing him from approaching or contacting the woman.

He then stated that he had a firearm in the house, before brandishing what was later confirmed to be a vacuum attachment. This resulted in a firearms incident being declared.

Negotiators were brought in and the accused made a number of demands, including a helicopter to take him to London.

The court was told the siege, which had lasted several hours, was eventually brought to an end at around 5am.

Solicitor Michael O’Neill for Muldoon, whose address was given as a prisoner in Barlinnie, did not address Sheriff Gary Aitken in mitigation as the sheriff deferred sentence for the production of reports.

The case will call again next month.