Drunken yob pulled down trousers after trying to kick down stranger’s door

A drunken thug downed vodka and beer before pulling down his trousers and biting a police officer on the hand, a court has heard.

Kyle Miller, 25, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted attempting to kick down the door of a stranger who had challenged him for being drunk.

When he was asked to leave, Miller shouted a series of obscenities before trying to kick down his door and throwing plant pots at his property.

Without warning, Miller then pulled down his trousers and invited the man to perform a sex act on him.

As police arrived on the scene, Miller continued his torrent of abuse before biting one of the officers on the hand.

His solicitor, Ian McGregor, informed the court that Miller had purchased a litre of vodka and 10 cans of beer that day and had drunk a “fair part” of it.

Victim feared door would break down

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court that at around 6.25pm on January 27 this year, a resident of a block of flats on Alexander Drive, Aberdeen, returned home from work to find Miller sitting in the communal hallway.

He was banging his foot against a door and when the male resident told him he was going to call the police, Miller began swearing and told him to “f*** off”.

The man then went into his property and did call the police and soon after Miller began banging on his door, shouting, “open the f****** door” and “get the f*** out”.

Miller then repeatedly kicked the man’s door, kicking so hard the man had to hold it shut.

As other residents of the building became aware of what was going on, Miller then inexplicably pulled down his trousers, exposing his penis, while encouraging the man to carry out a sex act upon him.

While continuing to shout, Miller picked up several plant pots that were outside the property and began to throw them at the man’s door, causing them to smash to pieces.

Police officers arrived to find Miller outside the building shouting at the man, who was standing at his window.

As officers attempted to take Miller into custody, he struggled with them and kicked out at them, resulting in leg restraints being applied.

While on the way to Kittybrewster Police Station, Miller made a number of abusive and physical threats to police officers.

He then bit a police officer on the hand as they tried to place him in a cell.

In the dock, Miller pleaded guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one charge of resisting arrest.

He also admitted one charge of assault upon a police officer.

‘Simply not acceptable’

Defence solicitor Iain McGregor told the court that his client was aware given his previous convictions that a custodial sentence would be the “likely” sentence.

“He has no recollection of events,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Miller bought a litre of vodka and 10 cans of beer that day and is unsure how much he drank but I think it’s fair to say he went through a fair part of that.

“He would benefit from assistance with regard to his alcohol use.”

Sheriff David Hall told Miller that his behaviour on that day – and especially biting the hand of a police officer – was “simply not acceptable”.

“I’m satisfied that there is no alternative to a custodial sentence,” he added.

Sheriff Hall jailed Miller, of Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, for a total of eight months.

