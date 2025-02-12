Former court security guard convicted of raping woman in Aberdeen

A former court security guard has been found guilty of raping a woman in Aberdeen.

Buruhana Jabang, 37, was on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen where he was accused of restraining a woman at an address in the Mastrick area of the city before going on to rape her.

It took a jury of nine men and six women less than two hours to find Jabang guilty by majority verdict.

Following the verdict, Jabang – who had previously worked as a security guard at Aberdeen Sheriff Court – was warned by Judge Graham Buchanan that he was likely to face a “substantial” prison sentence.

It was also stated that Jabang, originally from Ghana, will almost certainly face deportation from the UK following the end of his sentence.

Accused lay on top of victim

Jabang was convicted of seizing the woman by the hair and pushing her head towards his private parts before forcing her to perform a sex act on him on August 22 2021.

On the same occasion, Jabang also pushed the woman, lay on top of her, restrained her and ultimately raped her.

Following the verdict, advocate depute Brian Bell told the court that Jabang had previous convictions for threatening and abusive behaviour of a domestic nature from 2019 and resisting arrest charges from 2021.

David Moggach KC, Jabang’s defence advocate, called for background reports to be carried out on his client prior to sentencing.

‘A serious crime’

Judge Buchanan told Jabang: “You have been convicted by the jury of a serious crime, and it is inevitable that a substantial sentence of imprisonment.”

He remanded Jabang in custody until his sentence hearing on March 12 2025.

The judge also placed Jabang, of Marchburn Park, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register.

