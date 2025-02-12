Highland dealer texted drugs menu to council housing officer

A dealer was caught after he texted a drugs menu to his Highland Council housing officer.

Sebastian Percival had been discussing his tenancy over text with the worker before he sent them a text offering items including “ching” and “purple haze”.

The message promised “Best prices – you won’t find better than this.”

A search of his home later found cannabis, cash and scales, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Percival, 21, appeared before Sheriff Gary Aitken to admit a charge of being concerned in the supplying of a class B drug.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that on July 19 2023 a Highland Council housing officer was exchanging texts with Percival in relation to his tenancy.

Dealer’s text offered ‘best prices’

Ms Young said later that day: “They received a text message from the accused which basically contained a drugs menu containing deals for various drugs.”

The message read: “Best prices – you won’t find better than this.”

Thinking that Percival may be dealing drugs, the council worker contacted police and a search warrant was executed at his home in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, the following day.

The search recovered a “quantity of herbal matter” later found to be 525.97 grams of cannabis, along with three sets of scales and £735 in cash.

The drugs were estimated to have a value of £3,125 but could achieve as much as £5,205 if sold in street deals, the court was told.

Trust fund used to buy drugs

Percival was later arrested and interviewed and told officers he had received his Child Trust Fund and had used £2,500 to purchase a large quantity of drugs.

“He stated it was not his intention to sell the drugs,” the fiscal depute said.

But Sheriff Aitken observed: “That seems highly unlikely, given the text.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Percival, told the court he was already subject to a community payback order, which she was was “going quite well”.

Sheriff Aitken observed, however, that “indictment drug dealing is rather a complication.”

He told Percival: “You just seem to dig yourself deeper and deeper into a hole.”

The sheriff ordered a presentencing report but warned Percival that jail was “the most likely outcome” at sentencing.

“Commerical drug dealing has consequences,” he told him.