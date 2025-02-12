Highland dealer texted drugs menu to council housing officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Highland dealer texted drugs menu to council housing officer

Sebastian Percival had been discussing his tenancy before sending the message offering the "best prices".

By Jenni Gee
Sebastian Percival sent a drugs menu to his housing officer. Image: Facebook.
A dealer was caught after he texted a drugs menu to his Highland Council housing officer.

Sebastian Percival had been discussing his tenancy over text with the worker before he sent them a text offering items including “ching” and “purple haze”.

The message promised “Best prices – you won’t find better than this.”

A search of his home later found cannabis, cash and scales, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Percival, 21, appeared before Sheriff Gary Aitken to admit a charge of being concerned in the supplying of a class B drug.

Fiscal depute Alison Young told the court that on July 19 2023 a Highland Council housing officer was exchanging texts with Percival in relation to his tenancy.

Dealer’s text offered ‘best prices’

Ms Young said later that day: “They received a text message from the accused which basically contained a drugs menu containing deals for various drugs.”

The message read: “Best prices – you won’t find better than this.”

Thinking that Percival may be dealing drugs, the council worker contacted police and a search warrant was executed at his home in Gordon Terrace, Invergordon, the following day.

The search recovered a “quantity of herbal matter” later found to be 525.97 grams of cannabis, along with three sets of scales and £735 in cash.

The drugs were estimated to have a value of £3,125 but could achieve as much as £5,205 if sold in street deals, the court was told.

Trust fund used to buy drugs

Percival was later arrested and interviewed and told officers he had received his Child Trust Fund and had used £2,500 to purchase a large quantity of drugs.

“He stated it was not his intention to sell the drugs,” the fiscal depute said.

But Sheriff Aitken observed: “That seems highly unlikely, given the text.”

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Percival, told the court he was already subject to a community payback order, which she was was “going quite well”.

Sheriff Aitken observed, however, that “indictment drug dealing is rather a complication.”

He told Percival: “You just seem to dig yourself deeper and deeper into a hole.”

The sheriff ordered a presentencing report but warned Percival that jail was “the most likely outcome” at sentencing.

“Commerical drug dealing has consequences,” he told him.