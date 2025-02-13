Young Elgin driver who pulled handbrake turns during car meet told to stop relying on parents

An Elgin 20-year-old has been told to take some responsibility for his actions and stop relying on his parents after buckling to peer pressure and driving carelessly.

Jan Kramer pled guilty to driving without due care during an appearance at Elgin Sheriff Court.

The Walkers Shortbread seasonal worker had been collared by police shortly after 10.30pm on May 2 2023 when they spotted him racing through the Lossie Green car park without his lights on and pulling a handbrake turn.

When officers turned on their blues, Kramer raced towards the exit of the car park on the wrong side of the junction, causing another road user to stop.

The events were captured on dashcam footage, which was shown at the request of Sheriff David Harvie.

Explaining Kramer’s personal circumstances, defence solicitor Iain Maltman said his client had a history of work at Walkers, and was hoping to be able to resume employment there shortly – albeit would need to now travel to their factory in Aberlour by bus or through the goodwill of his parents.

“This was essentially a meet-up. Mr Kramer acknowledges he joined that group to essentially socialise,” he said.

“Effectively, he was in an effort to impress people.

“I think this speaks to naivety on his part. He simply was panicked he was being approached by police.”

Mr Maltman also revealed Kramer has not since returned to that friend group and has a new car – which his parents purchased for him – with the red Seat Leon he was caught driving in 2023 being moved on to his father.

Kramer, on being asked how he funded fuel for journeys in his new car, replied saying: “If I need to go somewhere my mum will give me 20, 30 pounds to fill it up.”

At the time of the car park offence, Kramer had only held his licence for about nine months.

Time to stop relying on mum and dad

Sheriff Harvie warned Kramer that his actions could have resulted in an accident before handing him a seven-week driving ban.

Telling him he needed to stop relying on his parents, the sheriff said: “You’re 20 now – it sounds like you need to start taking a bit more responsibility for yourself.

“This manner of driving I do regard as high-end dangerous rather than careless. It’s fortunate that there wasn’t an accident.

“Candidly, if there’s a repeat it will be looked at more harshly.”

In addition to the ban, Kramer was fined £370, which he will pay back at a rate of £50 per month.