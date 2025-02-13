Young Elgin driver who pulled handbrake turns during car meet told to stop relying on parents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Young Elgin driver who pulled handbrake turns during car meet told to stop relying on parents

Jan Kramer, 20, has been banned from the roads for seven weeks and handed a fine after buckling to peer pressure.

By Jamie Ross
Jan Kramer leaves Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Jan Kramer leaves Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

An Elgin 20-year-old has been told to take some responsibility for his actions and stop relying on his parents after buckling to peer pressure and driving carelessly.

Jan Kramer pled guilty to driving without due care during an appearance at Elgin Sheriff Court.

The Walkers Shortbread seasonal worker had been collared by police shortly after 10.30pm on May 2 2023 when they spotted him racing through the Lossie Green car park without his lights on and pulling a handbrake turn.

When officers turned on their blues, Kramer raced towards the exit of the car park on the wrong side of the junction, causing another road user to stop.

The events were captured on dashcam footage, which was shown at the request of Sheriff David Harvie.

Lossie Green Car Park in Elgin. Image: Google Maps

Explaining Kramer’s personal circumstances, defence solicitor Iain Maltman said his client had a history of work at Walkers, and was hoping to be able to resume employment there shortly – albeit would need to now travel to their factory in Aberlour by bus or through the goodwill of his parents.

“This was essentially a meet-up. Mr Kramer acknowledges he joined that group to essentially socialise,” he said.

“Effectively, he was in an effort to impress people.

“I think this speaks to naivety on his part. He simply was panicked he was being approached by police.”

Mr Maltman also revealed Kramer has not since returned to that friend group and has a new car – which his parents purchased for him – with the red Seat Leon he was caught driving in 2023 being moved on to his father.

Kramer, on being asked how he funded fuel for journeys in his new car, replied saying: “If I need to go somewhere my mum will give me 20, 30 pounds to fill it up.”

At the time of the car park offence, Kramer had only held his licence for about nine months.

Time to stop relying on mum and dad

Sheriff Harvie warned Kramer that his actions could have resulted in an accident before handing him a seven-week driving ban.

Telling him he needed to stop relying on his parents, the sheriff said: “You’re 20 now – it sounds like you need to start taking a bit more responsibility for yourself.

“This manner of driving I do regard as high-end dangerous rather than careless. It’s fortunate that there wasn’t an accident.

“Candidly, if there’s a repeat it will be looked at more harshly.”

In addition to the ban, Kramer was fined £370, which he will pay back at a rate of £50 per month.

 