Aberdeen dangerous driver overtook bus on blind bend into path of motorcycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen dangerous driver overtook bus on blind bend into path of motorcycle

Mikhal Oshkin's dangerous manoeuvre on the Struie caused the motorcyclist to take evasive action.

By Jenni Gee
Mikhal Oshkin drove dangerously on the Struie south of Aultnamain. Image: Google Street View
Mikhal Oshkin drove dangerously on the Struie south of Aultnamain. Image: Google Street View

A man who attempted an overtake approaching a blind bend and into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist has admitted dangerous driving.

Mikhal Oshkin was trying to pass a bus with 10 passengers on board on the B9176 south of Aultnamain.

He pulled into the oncoming carriageway just before a bend, causing an oncoming motorcyclist to take evasive action.

Oshkin, 32, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving by failing to keep a proper lookout for the road ahead, overtaking before a bend into the path of an oncoming vehicle and causing it to take evasive action on August 17 of last year.

Bus driver noticed car close behind

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said that it was just before 5pm when a bus driver with 10 passengers on board noticed Oshkin’s vehicle driving closely behind him on the B9176 road, known locally as the Struie.

The car was “moving in and out of the oncoming lane” and the bus driver thought it was looking for an opportunity to overtake.

Ms Ghafar said: “There was a blind left-hand corner on the double track and the bus driver could see from his wing mirror that the accused was mid-way through an attempted overtake.

Motorcyclist saw driver ‘speeding towards him’

“At this time there was an oncoming motorcycle rounding the left-hand bend ahead of him”

The court hears that the motorcyclist noticed Oshkin’s car “speeding towards him in his lane” and reacted by throttling down and taking evasive action by pulling to his left.

Oshkin also took evasive action and pulled to his left to avoid hitting the motorbike before both vehicles stopped and police were contacted.

Solicitor Kevin Hughes, for Oshkin, said his client is a Russian national in the UK on a working visa as a project engineer.

He had been in the country since October 2023 and had applied for a UK provisional licence with a view to getting a full UK licence.

He does hold a full Russian licence.

‘Thankfully no one was injured’

Mr Hughes said: “He was driving with his wife to visit the beach, he had no reason to rush. He accepts that he should have been much, much more careful than he was.

“Thankfully no one was injured.”

Sheriff Neil Wilson told Oshkin, of Links Road, Aberdeen: “This is plainly dangerous driving.”

He disqualified him from holding or obtaining a UK licence for a year and fined him £1040.

 