Aberdeen paedophile dons bizarre latex mask as he flees court after after hoarding child abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen paedophile dons bizarre latex mask as he flees court after after hoarding child abuse images

John Taylor - who has links to Fraserburgh and Kingseat - left Aberdeen Sheriff Court in a full latex mask, hat and sunglasses in a desperate attempt to disguise his identity.  

By David McPhee
John Taylor donned a latex mask to hide his face as he left Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
John Taylor donned a latex mask to hide his face as he left Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen paedophile who downloaded more than 1,500 indecent images of children donned a bizarre latex mask as he fled court.

John Taylor, 34, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after being found guilty at trial of possessing the sick hoard of images – many of which were of the most serious category.

Taylor – who downloaded the child abuse material over nearly four months – claimed his vile offence would “haunt him for the rest of his life”.

As Taylor left the court building, he donned a full latex mask, hat and sunglasses in a desperate attempt to disguise his identity.

It was stated that he downloaded the hoard of images at an address on Alexander Avenue, Kingseat, Aberdeenshire between June 30 and October 15 2020.

Taylor has accepted responsibility to ‘some extent’

It was stated that the total amount of indecent images of children found in Taylor’s possession was almost 1,700.

Of those images discovered by cybercrime officers, 441 were of the most serious category, Category A.

Around 617 were deemed to be Category B and 636 were Category C.

Defence solicitor Caitlin Pirie told the court that her client has “accepted responsibility to some extent” for his offences but “maintains his position from the trial”.

“He has shown remorse, displayed regret for his actions and is aware of the impact of offending of this nature,” the solicitor said.

She added: “He is disgusted that he has been convicted of such an offence – he accepts entirely that this offence will haunt him for the rest of his life.”

John Taylor donned a latex mask to hide his face as he left Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Sentencing Taylor, Sheriff Andrew Miller told him that while most of the images were of the less serious categories, “over 400 were of the most extreme”.

Sheriff Miller said: “This is an extremely serious matter and the court needs to consider a period of imprisonment, because it’s well recognised that anyone who is found downloading these appalling images fuels the worldwide demand for them”.

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Miller sentenced Taylor, of Fraser Road, Aberdeen, to a community payback order with supervision for one year and ordered him to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed Taylor on the sex offenders register for one year.

As Taylor fled across Union Street wearing his bizarre disguise, he declined to comment to our reporter.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 