Four men in court after raid on £200k cannabis farm in Blackburn

Four Vietnamese men appeared in court yesterday after the police raided a home in Blackburn and discovered a cannabis farm inside.

Police Scotland confirmed that an “extensive cannabis cultivation” was found at a property in Tradlin Circle with 278 illegal plants seized.

The group was arrested and charged following the discovery of the £200,000 drug operation, which was sparked by a tip-off to the authorities.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Duc Levan, Tuan Trinh Ngoc, 30, 34-year-old Van Triem Mai, and Bien Ngoc, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They each faced two offences – one charge of producing a controlled drug and another under the Electricity Act 1989.

Remanded in custody

During the short hearing behind closed doors, Mai, of Dundee, and the other three – all of no fixed address – made no plea.

All four accused persons were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

A raid on the Tradlin Circle home unfolded after Police Scotland received a report of suspicious activity at the address, around 12.45pm on Tuesday February 11.

Following the drugs bust, Sergeant Mark Adam praised the public.

He said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the community as this enforcement action was only possible due to information provided by members of the public.

“Serious and organised crime remains a priority, and we are committed to detecting and disrupting criminal activity.

“We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us to do so.”

