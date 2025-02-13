Four men in court after raid on £200k cannabis farm in Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Four men in court after raid on £200k cannabis farm in Blackburn

A total of 278 cannabis plants were confiscated from the home in Tradlin Circle.

By Bryan Rutherford
Police vehicles outside a property in Tradlin Circle, Blackburn, during a search of the dwelling. Image: DC Thomson
Four Vietnamese men appeared in court yesterday after the police raided a home in Blackburn and discovered a cannabis farm inside.

Police Scotland confirmed that an “extensive cannabis cultivation” was found at a property in Tradlin Circle with 278 illegal plants seized.

The group was arrested and charged following the discovery of the £200,000 drug operation, which was sparked by a tip-off to the authorities.

On Wednesday, 27-year-old Duc Levan, Tuan Trinh Ngoc, 30, 34-year-old Van Triem Mai, and Bien Ngoc, 42, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They each faced two offences – one charge of producing a controlled drug and another under the Electricity Act 1989.

Remanded in custody

During the short hearing behind closed doors, Mai, of Dundee, and the other three – all of no fixed address – made no plea.

All four accused persons were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They will reappear in the dock within the next eight days.

Officers searched the Tradlin Circle property after receiving information from the public. Image DC Thomson

A raid on the Tradlin Circle home unfolded after Police Scotland received a report of suspicious activity at the address, around 12.45pm on Tuesday February 11.

Following the drugs bust, Sergeant Mark Adam praised the public.

He said: “I would like to pass on my thanks to the community as this enforcement action was only possible due to information provided by members of the public.

“Serious and organised crime remains a priority, and we are committed to detecting and disrupting criminal activity.

“We rely on the public to provide us with information to help us to do so.”

