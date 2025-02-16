Marine biologist found guilty of downloading child abuse videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Marine biologist found guilty of downloading child abuse videos

Christopher McWhirter, 32, claimed that someone else had gained access to his laptop and downloaded indecent videos of children and extreme pornography.

By David McPhee
Christopher McWhirter claimed someone else had taken control of his computer and downloaded indecent videos featuring children. Image: DC Thomson.
A marine biologist who claimed someone else had downloaded scores of child abuse videos onto his laptop has been found guilty of the offence.

Christopher McWhirter, 32, was on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of possessing and downloading indecent videos of children and extreme pornography on his personal computer when police raided his house in December 2021.

When McWhirter’s device was examined by cybercrime officers found around 180 videos in sub folders on his laptop marked “filth” and “my dirty life”.

A number of the children featured in the hours and hours of video footage, some as young as four, the court was told.

McWhirter, originally from Buckie, had vehemently denied downloading the videos, describing the practice as “sick” and “vile”.

But a jury took less than an hour and a half to find McWhirter unanimously guilty of having the videos on his computer and possessing extreme pornography involving adult females and dogs.

The jury also found him guilty by majority of downloading the footage.

Accused to ‘perhaps’ prepare for prison sentence

Following the verdict, Sheriff Philip Mann told McWhirter: “You have been found guilty of all three charges on the indictment.

“You do not have any previous convictions and I will be considering all available sentencing options.”

Sheriff Mann also told McWhirter that he needed to be satisfied that there was no alternative to a prison sentence before imposing one, but told him to “perhaps prepare yourself for the possibility”.

During the trial, McWhirter made a number of claims in relation to how the images ended up on his laptop.

He stated that he had made enemies on the social media site Reddit and through online gaming – and that someone from one of those communities had hacked into his computer and downloaded indecent material.

The marine biologist also claimed that the videos may have gotten onto his computer when he was downloading films and audiobooks to watch when he worked on boats in the North Sea.

Christopher McWhirter claimed someone else downloaded indecent images onto his laptop. Image: Facebook.

McWhirter placed on sex offenders register

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told the court that police had discovered nearly five hours’ worth of video footage involving boys and girls aged between four and 15 years old on McWhirter’s laptop.

Much of the content is too disturbing to be reported.

Jurors were shown a police interview, in which it was put to McWhirter that he had downloaded the indecent content through the username “Tophe”, which was linked to an email address.

However, McWhirter strenuously denied this, describing the practice as “sick”.

“I wouldn’t ever look at anything like that, I have no idea why it’s even there,’ he said, adding: “Who’s stupid enough to keep something like that on their laptop?”

During the interview, one police officer suggested to McWhirter that downloading indecent material might be a “problem” that he has.

“I do not download child porn,” he said, adding: “It’s disgusting. There’s no way I would download stuff as vile as that.”

Sentence was deferred on McWhirter until next month in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment order to be carried out.

Sheriff Mann also placed McWhirter, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, on the sex offenders register.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 