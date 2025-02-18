Fine for New Pitsligo mechanic who wrecked another driver’s car

A New Pitsligo man has been spared a driving ban after causing a two-car crash last year.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Aiden Wilson, 20, was on his way to work in Peterhead when a flat tyre forced him into a layby on the A950 road near Mintlaw.

After calling his dad for help, he attempted to manoeuvre his car back towards home and it was then another motorist collided with him, writing off the other vehicle.

Giving a narrative of the events, fiscal depute Claire Stewart described the road – at about 6am on May 21 – as having “low visibility” due to fog.

“He tried to turn in the road by the layby, but was not able to complete his manoeuvre,” she said.

At the time, it was reported that an 18-year-old had to be taken to hospital following the crash.

Missed other driver on the road

Wilson’s defence agent, Gregor Kelly, said insurance companies were now involved with the case to have the vehicles repaired and replaced.

He added the apprentice mechanic, who is living with his parents at Clinton Crescent, needed a licence to commute to and from home.

“His licence is somewhat pivotal to him,” he said.

“His tyre was not entirely flat. He tells me what he thought were the requisite checks, but clearly missed (the other driver) coming from the northbound lane.

“It would be incumbent on him to make more thorough checks.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald stopped short of banning the mechanic from the roads, instead handing him points and fine for the incident.

He said: “This was a very ill-judged manoeuvre carried out when you had very low visibility.”

Wilson’s licence is now endorsed with five points and he will pay back a fine of £520 in installments.