Fine for New Pitsligo mechanic who wrecked another driver’s car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Fine for New Pitsligo mechanic who wrecked another driver’s car

Aiden Wilson was on his way to work in May last year when he caused another driver to collide with him in poor weather conditions.

By Jamie Ross
Aiden Wilson at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Aiden Wilson at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A New Pitsligo man has been spared a driving ban after causing a two-car crash last year.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard that Aiden Wilson, 20, was on his way to work in Peterhead when a flat tyre forced him into a layby on the A950 road near Mintlaw.

After calling his dad for help, he attempted to manoeuvre his car back towards home and it was then another motorist collided with him, writing off the other vehicle.

Giving a narrative of the events, fiscal depute Claire Stewart described the road – at about 6am on May 21 – as having “low visibility” due to fog.

“He tried to turn in the road by the layby, but was not able to complete his manoeuvre,” she said.

At the time, it was reported that an 18-year-old had to be taken to hospital following the crash.

Missed other driver on the road

Wilson’s defence agent, Gregor Kelly, said insurance companies were now involved with the case to have the vehicles repaired and replaced.

He added the apprentice mechanic, who is living with his parents at Clinton Crescent, needed a licence to commute to and from home.

“His licence is somewhat pivotal to him,” he said.

“His tyre was not entirely flat. He tells me what he thought were the requisite checks, but clearly missed (the other driver) coming from the northbound lane.

“It would be incumbent on him to make more thorough checks.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald stopped short of banning the mechanic from the roads, instead handing him points and fine for the incident.

He said: “This was a very ill-judged manoeuvre carried out when you had very low visibility.”

Wilson’s licence is now endorsed with five points and he will pay back a fine of £520 in installments.