Home News Crime & Courts

Ellon man fined for ‘gratuitous’ violence near Peterhead bar

Jordan Fraser has been fined nearly £700 for stamping on a man while he lay on the ground following a confrontation in the port.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An Ellon man who got involved in a late-night scuffle has been fined for stamping on someone as they were lying on the ground.

Jordan Fraser appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court for sentencing after he previously admitted to assaulting a man near a Chapel Street bar in the port in 2022.

A co-accused, Andrew Forman, was also in the dock during the hearing but will not be sentenced for his part until next month.

Fraser’s defence solicitor, Leonard Burkinshaw, described the ordeal as a “wake-up call” for his client.

He said the 22-year-old had been on a night out with friends when a fight broke out and Fraser, of Park Terrace, decided to get involved.

“The complainer had been effectively testing a female in their company,” he said.

“She refused and, at one stage, (the complainer) punched her square in the face. At that point, the co-accused gets involved.

“(Fraser) decides for some unknown reason to stamp on the complainer. I think it has been a significant wake-up call for Mr Fraser.”

A ‘gratuitous’ act

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart had told the court the attack happened at about 1am following an argument between Fraser and the other male.

She added: “This resulted in the co-accused, Mr Forman, assaulting the other male.”

Sheriff Robert MacDonald deferred sentence on Forman until reports could be completed on his background.

Dealing with Fraser, however, he branded his actions as “gratuitous”.

He handed him a £680 fine which Fraser will have three months to pay.

“It comes across to me as something of a gratuitous act of violence,” Sheriff MacDonald said.

“I take quite a serious view of that.”