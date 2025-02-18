Fraserburgh man caught with shoplifting partner handed supervision order

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fraserburgh man caught with shoplifting partner handed supervision order

Graham Ellis, who once took an ambulance on a joyride, got into an argument with a security guard after his partner was caught shoplifting.

By Jamie Ross
Graham Ellis pictured in Aberdeen in 2021. Image: DC Thomson
A man who once stole an ambulance and took it on a joyride has been told it would be “beneficial” to both him and the community if he was supervised by the social work department for the next nine months.

Graham Ellis, 44, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court after he admitted acting in an abusive manner towards a Lidl security guard, who had caught his former partner shoplifting.

The pair had been in the Lang Stracht branch of the supermarket chain when they were accused of shoplifting  in May last year.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court they were eventually let go after Ellis became abusive.

“The accused was verbally challenged by the security guard, but was ignored,” she said.

“The accused became very abusive towards him. The security guard then let them on their way due to their abusive behaviour.”

The Lidl supermarket in Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht. Image: Google Street View

Ellis’ defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said it was his former partner, who was described as suffering with alcohol issues and had experienced a death in the family at the time, who had been shoplifting from the premises.

“He had intervened and he accepts acting in the manner libelled,” she added.

“He had been trying to help her. There was a lot of emotion going on at the time.”

Sentencing Ellis to nine months of supervision, Sheriff Robert MacDonald said: “I think that would be beneficial to you as well as society.”

Ellis, of Kinnaird Road, has previously appeared in court – and was jailed – for stealing an ambulance.

At the time, he told police he had seen the ambulance with its engine running and thought: “I’m in trouble anyway, so why not?”

His actions sparked a 40-mile chase through Aberdeenshire before he was eventually stopped by police.