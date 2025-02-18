Fraserburgh man caught with shoplifting partner handed supervision order

A man who once stole an ambulance and took it on a joyride has been told it would be “beneficial” to both him and the community if he was supervised by the social work department for the next nine months.

Graham Ellis, 44, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court after he admitted acting in an abusive manner towards a Lidl security guard, who had caught his former partner shoplifting.

The pair had been in the Lang Stracht branch of the supermarket chain when they were accused of shoplifting in May last year.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court they were eventually let go after Ellis became abusive.

“The accused was verbally challenged by the security guard, but was ignored,” she said.

“The accused became very abusive towards him. The security guard then let them on their way due to their abusive behaviour.”

Ellis’ defence solicitor Marianne Milligan said it was his former partner, who was described as suffering with alcohol issues and had experienced a death in the family at the time, who had been shoplifting from the premises.

“He had intervened and he accepts acting in the manner libelled,” she added.

“He had been trying to help her. There was a lot of emotion going on at the time.”

Sentencing Ellis to nine months of supervision, Sheriff Robert MacDonald said: “I think that would be beneficial to you as well as society.”

Ellis, of Kinnaird Road, has previously appeared in court – and was jailed – for stealing an ambulance.

At the time, he told police he had seen the ambulance with its engine running and thought: “I’m in trouble anyway, so why not?”

His actions sparked a 40-mile chase through Aberdeenshire before he was eventually stopped by police.